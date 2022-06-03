Meghan Markle Stuns In White Coat Dress For Thanksgiving Service With Prince Harry

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made their first official appearance with other Royal Family members during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee weekend at a Thanksgiving church service on June 3.

June 3, 2022 7:47AM EDT
Meghan Markle looked absolutely stunning while joining her husband, Prince Harry, at St. Paul’s Cathedral during a Service of Thanksgiving for Queen Elizabeth II on June 3. The former Duchess of Sussex wore a belted white coat dress with slit up the back for the occasion. She paired the look with pointy white shoes and a white fascinator hat. Meanwhile, Harry looked dapper in pinstripe pants, a patterned tie and black blazer. It was the first royal engagement that Meghan and Harry officially took part in in more than two years, when they stepped down from their official royal duties to move to California.

The Thanksgiving Service kicked off day two of Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee weekend, celebrating the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne. Unfortunately, the Queen had to skip the church service due to experiencing “some discomfort” after a long day on June 2, which kicked off the Platinum Jubilee weekend. The Queen was in great spirits during the Trooping the Colour parade on June 2, but decided to let her son, Prince Charles, represent her at Thanksgiving Service, rather than attend herself.

Meghan and Harry did attend Trooping the Colour, but they were not part of the official balcony gathering, which was only for current working members of the Royal Family. Instead, the couple watched the event from the Major General’s Office. Meghan and Harry brought their two kids, Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 11 months, to the U.K. with them for the Platinum Jubilee weekend, but so far, the little ones have not been photographed.

This is Lilibet’s first visit to England, and the first time she’ll be meeting many members of her dad’s family. Archie was born in the U.K., but left when he was just eight months old. This was his first trip back since. Meghan and Harry have been open about their decision to leave Royal Family, citing intense pressure and media scrutiny, as well as tension with other members of the family, including Prince William. However, everyone was able to come together in honor of the Queen for this exciting Platinum Jubilee celebration.

