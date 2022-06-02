Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Reunite With Royal Family Members At Trooping The Colour

Even though Meghan Markle and Prince Harry didn't stand on the balcony with the Royal Family at Trooping the Colour, they were photographed attending the June 2 event.

June 2, 2022 1:27PM EDT
Image Credit: BACKGRID

Prince Harry, 37, and Meghan Markle, 40, made the journey back to the U.K. with their two adorable little ones, 3-year-old Archie, and 11-month-old Lilibet, to celebrate at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. On June 2, the couple made their first public appearance of the weekend, attending Queen Elizabeth II’s Trooping the Colour parade. Photos show Meghan and Harry watching the parade through an open window.

Meghan Markle at Trooping the Colour 2022.

In one shot, Harry can be seen standing close to his nephew, Prince George. George and his siblings — Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte — took part in the carriage procession of the parade earlier in the day. They also joined the Queen, as well as their parents, Kate Middleton and Prince William, for a traditional balcony photo during the event. Meghan, Harry and their children were not part of the balcony photo, as they are not current working members of the Royal Family.

Prince Harry spotted at Trooping the Colour.

Once photos of Meghan and Harry at Trooping the Colour began surfacing online, fans began begging for a glimpse of their children. Since stepping aside from royal life, Meghan and Harry have kept their kids out of the public eye, but it’s been confirmed that both youngsters are in the U.K. for the Platinum Jubilee weekend. The Platinum Jubilee marks the 70th anniversary of the Queen’s accession to the throne, and the celebration will last until June 5.

Harry and Meghan currently live in California after stepping back from their royal roles in 2020. The couple have since visited the Queen in April (their first visit together since rocking the royal establishment by renouncing royal life), ahead of The Invictus Games in the Netherlands. Harry told People at the time that Megan is his “everything” in an interview in which he also clarified the mission of the games.

“Life is full of extraordinary gifts and challenges, many that can be seen as lessons,” he said. “Over time, I’ve learned that how we mentally approach and react to the ups and downs — those gifts and challenges — is what helps to define our own outcome.” He continued, explaining that the event has been important to the couple, who first went public at the same event in Toronto in 2017.

 “The Toronto Games were our first time out and about publicly in an official way,” Harry told the publication. “We were dating at the time, so it was a lot to take in, but fortunately, we were with the perfect community for that. Now, five years later, here we are in The Hague at the fifth Invictus Games, as parents of two, and living in the US. I had always wanted to share these incredible moments with someone special, and to have Meg by my side means everything.”

The couple previously announced through a spokesperson that they were “honored” to be attending the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, despite their tension with some members of the Royal Family. “Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are excited and honored to attend The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations this June with their children.”

