Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Were ‘Infatuated’ With Each Other From The Start, New Book Claims

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were both instantly attracted to each other shortly after their romance first began, as revealed in the new book 'The Palace Papers.'

By:
April 26, 2022 1:11PM EDT
prince harry, meghan markle
View gallery
Free for Editorial Use Only. See terms of release, which must be included and passed-on to anyone to whom this image is suppliedMandatory Credit: Photo by REX/Shutterstock (9687843c)This official wedding photograph released by the Duke and Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, shows - the Duke and Duchess pictured together on the East Terrace of Windsor Castle.The wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Official Portraits, Windsor, Berkshire, UK - 19 May 2018News Editorial Use Only. No Commercial Use. No Merchandising, Advertising, Souvenirs, Memorabilia Or Colourably Similar. Not for Use After 31 December 2018 Without Prior Permission From Kensington Palace. No Cropping. Copyright in the photograph is vested in The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Publications are asked to credit the photograph to Alexi Lubomirski. No charge should be made for the supply, release or publication of the photograph. The photograph must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form and must include all of the individuals in the photograph when published.
Meghan Duchess of Sussex Prince Harry 17 Apr 2022 5th edition of the Invictus Games, The Invictus Games Stadium, Zuiderpark, The Hague, The Netherlands - 17 Apr 2022
Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry watch seated volleyball. 5th edition of the Invictus Games, The Invictus Games Stadium, Zuiderpark, The Hague, The Netherlands - 17 Apr 2022
Image Credit: REX/Shutterstock

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had an instant connection, according to the new book The Palace Papers by Tina Brown, published on Tuesday April 26. The book details the Sussexes’ early relationship and how their romance was almost instantaneous. The book claims that the pair found admirable traits in each other right off the bat. “The infatuation was mutual,” the book says.

The book says that the Prince was used to dating women from a “narrow circle,” but the actress “was of a breed he had not encountered.” Most of all, it seems that Harry admired his future wife’s independence. “Harry was fired up not only by Meghan’s beauty and poise, but also by the way she was in control of her own life,” the book says.

Harry and Meghan sit on the sideline during the 2017 Invictus Games. (ANL/Shutterstock)

Of course, the feeling was shared! Apparently, Harry was just Meghan’s type! “Meghan had a weakness for tall, buff, overgrown boys with closely cropped golden beards. Harry was the same physical type as [Meghan’s ex] Cory Vitiello, but with the additional conferred allure of royalty. Three years younger than Meghan, he was both virile and vulnerable, and he was the solution to every problem she had,” the book said.

Harry and Meghan are all smiles at the 2022 Invictus Games. (Robin Utrecht/Shutterstock)

Harry and Meghan would go on to tie the knot in May 2018, and nearly four years later, their relationship seems to still be going strong! Harry opened up about how special his wife and their two kids Archie2, and Lilibet, 10 months, have been to him in a new interview at the Invictus Games with People. “The Toronto Games were our first time out and about publicly in an official way. We were dating at the time, so it was a lot to take in, but fortunately, we were with the perfect community for that,” he told the magazine. “Now, five years later, here we are in The Hague at the fifth Invictus Games, as parents of two, and living in the US. I had always wanted to share these incredible moments with someone special, and to have Meg by my side means everything.”

More From Our Partners

ad