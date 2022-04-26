Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Were ‘Infatuated’ With Each Other From The Start, New Book Claims

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had an instant connection, according to the new book The Palace Papers by Tina Brown, published on Tuesday April 26. The book details the Sussexes’ early relationship and how their romance was almost instantaneous. The book claims that the pair found admirable traits in each other right off the bat. “The infatuation was mutual,” the book says.

The book says that the Prince was used to dating women from a “narrow circle,” but the actress “was of a breed he had not encountered.” Most of all, it seems that Harry admired his future wife’s independence. “Harry was fired up not only by Meghan’s beauty and poise, but also by the way she was in control of her own life,” the book says.

Of course, the feeling was shared! Apparently, Harry was just Meghan’s type! “Meghan had a weakness for tall, buff, overgrown boys with closely cropped golden beards. Harry was the same physical type as [Meghan’s ex] Cory Vitiello, but with the additional conferred allure of royalty. Three years younger than Meghan, he was both virile and vulnerable, and he was the solution to every problem she had,” the book said.

Harry and Meghan would go on to tie the knot in May 2018, and nearly four years later, their relationship seems to still be going strong! Harry opened up about how special his wife and their two kids Archie, 2, and Lilibet, 10 months, have been to him in a new interview at the Invictus Games with People. “The Toronto Games were our first time out and about publicly in an official way. We were dating at the time, so it was a lot to take in, but fortunately, we were with the perfect community for that,” he told the magazine. “Now, five years later, here we are in The Hague at the fifth Invictus Games, as parents of two, and living in the US. I had always wanted to share these incredible moments with someone special, and to have Meg by my side means everything.”