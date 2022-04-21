Prince Harry Jokes About Going Bald Amid The Invictus Games: ‘I’m Doomed’

Prince Harry got real about his thinning hair, admitting that when it comes to thick locks, he may be out of luck!

April 21, 2022 6:50PM EDT
Prince Harry at The Invictus Games
Meghan Duchess of Sussex Prince Harry 17 Apr 2022 5th edition of the Invictus Games, The Invictus Games Stadium, Zuiderpark, The Hague, The Netherlands - 17 Apr 2022
Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry watch seated volleyball. 5th edition of the Invictus Games, The Invictus Games Stadium, Zuiderpark, The Hague, The Netherlands - 17 Apr 2022
Image Credit: REX/Shutterstock

Prince Harry isn’t kidding himself about his hair — he even called attention to it and joked about it during filming for a Dutch television program. The 37-year-old Prince is currently overseeing his Invictus Games, which are happening in The Hague through April 22. In the video, he was seen ribbing athlete Bart van der Burg, who was in the makeup chair having his hairline touched up. “You’ve got a lot more to be done there,” he joked, while another man in the video cracked that it “won’t take a long time” for him to go bald, either. 

 

Prince Harry at Invictus Games
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex visits Indoor Rowing during the 5th Day of the Invictus Games at Zuiderpark, The Hague, The Netherlands, on April 20, 2022. (Shutterstock)

Prince Harry then wickedly quipped, “But you’re slower than me. I’m already…I’m doomed,” to which the man hilariously responded, “We have the same barber, I guess.” To top off the comical exchange, van der Burg concluded, “We call it a ‘bird’s nest.” Prince Harry seems to have already addressed his hairstyle, debuting a new shorter look in September 2020. His brother, Prince William, also seems to be embracing his own receding hairline with shorter haircuts over the years. 

One person who doesn’t seem to mind the thinning hair is his wife, Meghan Markle, 40, who cozied up to him during the April 16 opening ceremonies for a very public kiss. The duo, who are parents to 10-month-old daughter Lilibet and 2-year-old son Archie, seem to be as in love as ever, as Prince Harry praised her in an interview during the event. “I had always wanted to share these incredible moments with someone special, and to have Meg by my side means everything,” he told People on April 19.

Prince Harry at Invictus Games
Prince Harry is seen with a service dog at the Invictus Games at Zuiderpark in The Hague, The Netherlands, on April 20, 2022. (Shutterstock)

Prince Harry’s Invictus Games seem to reflect his personal experiences in life, as he called the games a “worldwide display of resilience, determination, and community for which each of us can draw inspiration,” in a statement. Likewise, of his personal life, he told People that “Life is full of extraordinary gifts and challenges, many that can be seen as lessons. Over time, I’ve learned that how we mentally approach and react to the ups and downs — those gifts and challenges — is what helps to define our own outcome.”

