Prince Harry Jokes About Going Bald Amid The Invictus Games: ‘I’m Doomed’

Prince Harry isn’t kidding himself about his hair — he even called attention to it and joked about it during filming for a Dutch television program. The 37-year-old Prince is currently overseeing his Invictus Games, which are happening in The Hague through April 22. In the video, he was seen ribbing athlete Bart van der Burg, who was in the makeup chair having his hairline touched up. “You’ve got a lot more to be done there,” he joked, while another man in the video cracked that it “won’t take a long time” for him to go bald, either.

Prince Harry then wickedly quipped, “But you’re slower than me. I’m already…I’m doomed,” to which the man hilariously responded, “We have the same barber, I guess.” To top off the comical exchange, van der Burg concluded, “We call it a ‘bird’s nest.” Prince Harry seems to have already addressed his hairstyle, debuting a new shorter look in September 2020. His brother, Prince William, also seems to be embracing his own receding hairline with shorter haircuts over the years.

View Related Gallery Prince Harry Though The Years: Photos From The Time He Was A Young Royal To Now FILE - In this Sept. 16, 1987 file photo, Britain's Prince Harry waves to photographers whilst holding a 'Thomas The Tank Engine' bag on his first day at a kindergarten in Notting Hill, West London. Britain's Prince Harry has recorded a special message to celebrate the 75th anniversary of Thomas The Tank Engine, introducing a new program called 'Thomas And Friends: The Royal Engine' that includes the Queen Elizabeth II and his father Prince Charles as animated characters which will be screened in the US on Netflix on 1 May, 2020 and in the UK on Channel 5 Milkshake at 9:05am on 2 May, 2020. (AP Photo/Martin Cleaver, File)

One person who doesn’t seem to mind the thinning hair is his wife, Meghan Markle, 40, who cozied up to him during the April 16 opening ceremonies for a very public kiss. The duo, who are parents to 10-month-old daughter Lilibet and 2-year-old son Archie, seem to be as in love as ever, as Prince Harry praised her in an interview during the event. “I had always wanted to share these incredible moments with someone special, and to have Meg by my side means everything,” he told People on April 19.

Prince Harry’s Invictus Games seem to reflect his personal experiences in life, as he called the games a “worldwide display of resilience, determination, and community for which each of us can draw inspiration,” in a statement. Likewise, of his personal life, he told People that “Life is full of extraordinary gifts and challenges, many that can be seen as lessons. Over time, I’ve learned that how we mentally approach and react to the ups and downs — those gifts and challenges — is what helps to define our own outcome.”