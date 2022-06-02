Queen Elizabeth II, 96, Looks Regal In Pale Blue Outfit At Her Trooping The Colour Parade

Queen Elizabeth II's long-awaited Platinum Jubilee has finally arrived, and the 96-year-old monarch looked regal in pale blue during the Trooping the Colour parade.

June 2, 2022 8:13AM EDT
Queen Elizabeth II
EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO USE AFTER 7TH JUNE 2022. The photograph shall not be used without permission from Royal Communications. There shall be no commercial use whatsoever of the photograph (including any use in merchandising, advertising or any other non-editorial use). The photograph must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form when published. The photograph is for free use until June 7th 2022. Thereafter the portrait is available only via Camera Press. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Royal Household/Ranald Mackechnie/WPA Pool/Shutterstock (12968764a) Handout photo issued by Buckingham Palace of the official Platinum Jubilee portrait of Queen Elizabeth II photographed at Windsor Castle recently Official Platinum Jubilee portrait of Queen Elizabeth II photographed at Windsor Castle, UK - 01 Jun 2022 This handout photo may only be used in for editorial reporting purposes for the contemporaneous illustration of events, things or the people in the image or facts mentioned in the caption. Reuse of the picture may require further permission from the copyright holder.
Prince Charles, Camilla Duchess of Cornwall, Queen Elizabeth II, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince William Trooping The Colour - The Queen's Birthday Parade, London, UK - 02 Jun 2022 The Queen, attends celebration marking her official birthday, during which she inspects troops from the Household Division as they march in Whitehall, before watching a fly-past from the balcony at Buckingham Palace. This year's event also marks The Queen's Platinum Jubilee and kicks off an extended bank holiday to celebrate the milestone.
Queen Elizabeth II Trooping The Colour - The Queen's Birthday Parade, London, UK - 02 Jun 2022 The Queen, attends celebration marking her official birthday, during which she inspects troops from the Household Division as they march in Whitehall, before watching a fly-past from the balcony at Buckingham Palace. This year's event also marks The Queen's Platinum Jubilee and kicks off an extended bank holiday to celebrate the milestone.
Image Credit: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Queen Elizabeth II, 96, presided over her Platinum Jubilee on June 2, and it was truly a stunning affair. She kicked things off with Trooping the Colour, her official birthday parade, breaking from the traditional second Saturday of June in order to fall in line with the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. The British sovereign radiated joy while wearing a pale blue coat dress, a matching hat, and pearls. She smiled brightly as she stood alongside Prince Edward, the Duke of Kent, on the balcony at Buckingham Palace.

Queen Elizabeth II
Queen Elizabeth II on the Buckingham Palace balcony during the Trooping the Colour. (Tim Rooke/Shutterstock)

She is the first British monarch to celebrate 70 years of service to her people, which she marked on February 6. Now, the Queen celebrates alongside her country across a four-day bank holiday, from June 2 to June 5. The day before the festivities started, an official Platinum Jubilee portrait was released of the Queen in the same pale blue outfit she wore to Trooping the Colour.

At the Trooping the Colour, the working members of the royal family helped her celebrate. Kate Middleton looked stunning in an all-white outfit while riding in a carriage with her three kids and mother-in-law Camilla Parker-Bowles. Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, made their carriage debut at the latest Trooping the Colour. Princess Charlotte looked adorable in a baby blue dress, a similar color to her great-grandmother’s outfit.

Since the parade is for working members of the royal family, we didn’t get a glimpse of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and their two kids, Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 11 months, just yet. The Trooping the Colour parade will lead up to the British royal family gathering on the balcony at Buckingham Palace, which will also only include working royal family members. This means no Harry, Meghan, Archie, Lilibet, or Prince Andrew, who has been stripped of any royal affiliations after being linked to late convicted sex-offender Jeffrey Epstein.

This year’s celebration is notable because it marks the first time Queen Elizabeth II will be meeting her new great-granddaughter, affectionately known as “Lili.” Despite the balcony snub, Harry, Meghan, and their kids have been invited to church services. The festivities also include a service of thanks at St. Paul’s Cathedral, the famed site of Prince Charles’ lavish 1981 wedding to Princess Diana

Queen Elizabeth II
Queen Elizabeth II with Prince Edward, the Duke of Kent. (Tim Rooke/Shutterstock)

The festivities will continue with a live “Platinum Party” at the palace concert featuring Adam Lambert, Diana Ross, and Andrea Bocelli, among others, drew massive crowds. A glittering performance by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra at the Royal Festival Hall will take place on June 4. The Platinum Jubilee celebration will wrap up on June 5 with jubilee street parties for lunch and a 4-act pageant depicting all the most memorable moments from the Queen’s 70-year monarch. Long live the Queen!

