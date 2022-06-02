Prince William & Kate Middleton’s Kids Make Carriage Debut At Trooping The Colour Parade

Queen Elizabeth‘s Platinum Jubilee is here and as scheduled, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s kids are looking as cute as ever. Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 8, Prince Louis, 4, rode alongside each other in a carriage to kick off the Platinum Jubilee celebrations at the Queen’s 2022 Trooping the Colour Parade. They were joined by their mother, Kate Middleton, 40, and grandmother, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, in the carriage. Dad, Prince William, 39, marched with other soldiers in the procession, rather than riding in the carriage.

Trooping the Colour is an annual event held to mark the British Sovereign’s birthday. Queen Elizabeth II turned 96 back in April. Her great grandchildren dressed for the occasion, with Charlotte looking beyond adorable in a blue dress and her hair pulled back in two small braids. Meanwhile, Louis also wore a light blue ensemble, while George looked grown up as ever in his suit and blue tie.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis are supposed to have a more “visible” role in the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, which are being held through June 5, according to Express. Similarly, their parents were tapped to carry out several duties for Queen Elizabeth during the weekend of celebrations. Normally, the Queen would travel throughout the United Kingdom making appearances to celebrate her tenure, but this time around, Kate and William, along with other members of the British royal family, will do so as the Queen continues to lighten her load.

“Over the course of the Central Weekend, Members of the Royal Family will visit the Nations of the United Kingdom to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee. Members of the Royal Family will attend engagements in each nation, including public events marking the occasion,” the palace announced in a statement. The Duke and Dutchess of Cambridge were tapped to visit Wales, Princess Anne, 71, traveled to Scotland, and Prince Edward, 58, and Sophie, The Countess of Wessex, 57, visited Northern Ireland.

It’s also an exciting time for Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis because it should be the first time they’re together with both Prince Harry, 37, and Meghan Markle, 40, and their kids, Archie, 3, and 1-year-old Lilibet. Harry and Meghan’s family has been living in California after the couple stepped down from their royal duties in 2020. It is also the first time Queen Elizabeth, 96, will meet her great-granddaughter. Relations between the bi-continental family have been tense ever since Harry and Meghan announced they would forge their own life in California rather than follow the strict guidelines of being a royal the UK. Hopefully, they can all get along and put their differences aside for this momentous weekend.