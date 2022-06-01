Prince Harry & Meghan Markle ‘Determined’ To Make Family Trip To UK ‘Drama Free’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made the trip across the pond for his grandmother’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations and sources tell HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that they have their hearts set on having a happy family holiday and spending as much time as they can with Queen Elizabeth II. “They’re determined to make this a wonderful and drama free trip home, with the focus being squarely on celebrating the Queen on this very special occasion,” revealed a Royal insider.

Making history as the first British monarch to mark 70 years on the throne, the 96-year-old matriarch will celebrate with a weekend of festivities that will include the entire Royal family. Prince Harry, 37, and Meghan, 40, haven’t exactly seen eye-to-eye with everyone in his family since they made the decision to step back as senior royal members in 2020 but, according to the source, they’re counting on their adorable tots — 11-month-old Lilibet Diana Muntabatten-Windsor, and three-year-old Archie Windsor— to bring some levity to the Royal reunion.

Prince Harry and Meghan’s daughter Lilibet celebrates her first birthday on June 4, amidst the busy Jubilee weekend and, as HollywodLife previously reported, the couple are thrilled Queen Elizabeth will finally meet their youngest child. “Harry has such a special relationship with her and so does Meghan, they can’t wait for her to spend time with her and to see her bond with Archie and Lili, that’s what they’re most excited about,” they source explained. “The whole weekend is going to be focused on The Queen but it’s also Lili’s first birthday, so the timing is really lovely because they’ll be able to mark that big milestone with The Queen and the rest of Harry’s family.”

The couple last spent time with the monarch in April when they made a top secret trip to visit her on their way to The Hague to attend The Invictus Games, a Paralympic-style competition for wounded service members that Harry created back in 2014. Prior to that, Harry last came face to face with his family in 2021, during Prince Philip’s funeral in April, and during the unveiling of a statue of his mother, Princess Diana, on July 1st of that same year. But, this will be Meghan’s first family gathering since she made her escape to the United States, as well as the first time they are bringing their kids with them. The big trip back comes after a change of heart by Prince Harry, who previously said he wouldn’t bring his children to the U.K. due to security concerns.