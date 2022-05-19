Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee Performers: Elton John, Diana Ross, & More

Coachella? Over it. Lollapalooza? Pass. Bonnaroo? Been there, done that. Glastonbury? Gah. No, the biggest music festival of 2022 will take place at Buckingham Palace on June 4. The Platinum Party at the Palace, part of Queen Elizabeth II‘s Platinum Jubilee, is packed with music royalty. Fittingly, one of the main headliners is Queen with Adam Lambert, bringing some “Bohemian Rhapsody” to Buckingham Palace.

Join this star-studded line-up for an unforgettable night, celebrating some of the most significant moments from The Queen’s seven decade reign. Watch the Platinum Party at the Palace from Saturday 4th June at 7.30pm on BBC One and @BBCiPlayer 👑 #PlatinumPartyAtThePalace pic.twitter.com/9zAjdJHVZW — BBC (@BBC) May 18, 2022

Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber, Sir Elton John, and Sir Rod Stewart will also partake in the event, as will Ms. Diana Ross. The rest of the lineup for the three-stage setup includes Jax Jones, Mabel, Stefflon Don, Elbow, Craig David, George Ezra, Duran Duran, Mimi Webb, Sam Ryder, Andrea Bocelli, Alicia Keyes, Nile Rodgers, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Celeste, Hans Zimmer, Diversity, Hans Zimmer, Sigala & Ella, and Mica Paris round out the lineup. The night will also feature performances from the casts of The Phantom of the Opera, Hamilton, Six, The Lion King, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, and a selection from The Royal Ballet. David Attenborough, David Beckham, Stephen Fry, and Julie Andrews will also appear.

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrates 70-years of Queen Elizabeth II, 96, on the throne. “I have had the honor of meeting The Queen many times throughout my life, including when I was with my family,” Diana Ross told the BBC in a statement. “Her Majesty has and continues to be such an incredible inspiration to so many across the world, and I was absolutely delighted to receive an invitation to perform on such a momentous and historic occasion.”

Rod Stewart echoed those sentiments. “Queen Elizabeth has given incredible service to the United Kingdom over the last 70 years, and I’m delighted to be able to join her in celebrating her Platinum Jubilee with the Party At The Palace,” he said, per Entertainment Tonight. “She has demonstrated to the world what a special person she is and how lucky we are to have her. This will be a momentous occasion.”

“Twenty years after playing The Queen’s glorious Golden Jubilee, we’re very happy to be invited again,” Queen’s guitarist Brian May said, per Page Six. “Then there was a moment when I wondered … after Buckingham Palace roof, where can you go? Well … you will see!!!”