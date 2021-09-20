Princess Beatrice’s Baby Born: She Welcomes A Baby Girl With Husband

Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi welcomed their first child together to the world on Sept. 18

It’s a girl! The Royal family grew on Sept. 18, when Princess Beatrice, 32, gave birth to her first child. She announced that the baby was born via a statement with her husband, Banda Property executive Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, 37. “Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr. Edoardo Mapello Mozzi are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their daughter on Saturday 18th September 2021, at 23:42, at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, London,” the statement said. “The baby weighs 6 pounds and 2 ounces.”

The statement continued, “The new baby’s grandparents and great-grandparents have all been informed and are delighted with the news. The family would like to thank all the staff at the hospital for their wonderful care. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well, and the couple are looking forward to introducing their daughter to her big [half] brother, Christopher Woolf.”

Beatrice is the older daughter of Queen Elizabeth II’s son Prince Andrew, Duke of York. She is tenth in the line of succession for the throne, behind her father. Her mom is Andrew’s ex-wife Sarah Ferguson. This new baby’s birth made Andrew a grandfather for the second time, as Beatrice’s younger sister, Princess Eugenie, 31, had her first son August Brooksbank in Feburary 2021. Meanwhile, Beatrice’s new baby also has a half-brother, Christopher, who Edoardo had with American architect Dara Huang in 2016.

The Royal Family’s Twitter account announced that Beatrice and Edoardo are expecting their firstborn on May 19, 2021. “Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in autumn of this year,” the tweet said. “The Queen has been informed and both families are delighted with the news.” The newborn’s arrival makes the Queen a great-grandmother for the 12th time.

Beatrice and Edoardo had their baby shortly after they got married, announcing that they were pregnant in less than a year. The pair wed in a private ceremony in May 2020. The wedding was incredibly secretive and the couple didn’t announce it until almost two months after they tied the knot. Beatrice took a page out of her grandmother’s book (or rather a dress from her wardrobe) and wore a gown that she borrowed from the Queen. She also rocked the same tiara that Queen Elizabeth wore for her own wedding day. Of course, she looked stunning!