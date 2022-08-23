Meghan Markle Sweetly Calls Prince Harry ‘My Love’ After He Crashes Her First Podcast: Listen

Meghan Markle is joining the podcast world, with her new program Archetypes’. The Duchess of Sussex released the first episode of the Spotify partnership on Aug. 23, 2022, which featured an in-depth conversation with tennis pro and investor Serena Williams. Royal fans were in for an extra treat when Prince Harry dropped in on the recording session to say, “Hi.”

Meghan picked pal Serena for the first episode of Archetypes, which the actress-turned-philanthropist described as a “podcast about the labels and tropes that try to hold women back.” But before the ladies got to business, they got a visit from Meghan’s #1 man.

The Prince dropped in to say “Hi” to his friend Serena. Noticing a change in her tresses, he remarked, “I like what you’ve done with your hair! That’s a great vibe.” After a bit more chit-chat, Meghan bid farewell to The Prince, telling him, “Thanks my love!” before getting deep with Serena.

The rest of Meghan and Serena’s conversation focused on “ambition” and how it’s become a “dirty, dirty word when it comes to women.” Meghan revealed, “I don’t remember ever personally feeling the negative connotation behind the word ‘ambitious’ until I started dating my now husband.”

She went on, “And um, apparently ambition is, uh… a terrible, terrible thing, for a woman that is — according to some. So, since I’ve felt the negativity behind it, it’s really hard to un-feel it. I can’t unsee it, either, in the millions of girls and women who make themselves smaller — so much smaller — on a regular basis.”

Archetypes is Meghan’s first project with Spotify, following her and Harry’s announcement they would be partnering with the audio juggernaut in 2020. Talking about why they opted for podcasts in a statement at the time, the duo said, “What we love about podcasting is that it reminds all of us to take a moment and to really listen, to connect to one another without distraction.

Noting the “challenges” of the pandemic era, they added, “With the challenges of 2020, there has never been a more important time to do so, because when we hear each other, and hear each other’s stories, we are reminded of how interconnected we all are.”