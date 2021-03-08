Oprah Confirms The Queen & Prince Philip Were Not The Royals Who Commented On Archie’s Skin Color

After her bombshell interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, Oprah ruled out Harry’s grandparents as two royals who did not make comments about the couple’s son, Archie and his skin color.

Although Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are choosing not to name those who made alleged comments about their son Archie‘s skin color, they want the world to know that Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip were not involved in the past racially charged “conversations.” During a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, which aired on CBS on Sunday night, Meghan said when she was pregnant with the couple’s now 22-month-old son Archie, there were “conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born.”

WATCH: @Oprah says “it was not his grandmother nor his grandfather” that were a part of the conversations about Prince Harry & Meghan's baby's skin color. #OprahMeghanHarry pic.twitter.com/LpPLmkUEFR — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) March 8, 2021

On the morning after the bombshell interview aired, Oprah sat down with CBS This Morning‘s Gayle King, who said, “There’s a big guessing game all around the world, ‘Who was it, who was it, who was it?'”, in reference to the mystery person(s) who made such comments about Archie’s skin color. “I thought it was very touching that Harry still is choosing to protect the identity of whoever that was,” Gayle added.

“He did not share the identity with me,” Oprah confirmed, via Prince Harry. “But he wanted to make sure that I knew, and if I had an opportunity to share it, that it was not his grandmother, nor his grandfather that were part of those conversations.” Oprah reiterated that Harry “did not tell me who were a part of those conversations. As you could see I tried to get that answer, on-camera and off,” she said.

During the emotional interview, Meghan claimed the palace decided that Archie would not have any title — something she noted was “different from protocol.” She revealed to Oprah that the palace “didn’t want him to be a prince” and that “he wasn’t going to receive security.”

Meghan explained, “We have in tandem the conversation of, ‘He won’t be given security. He’s not going to be given a title.’ And also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born.” Despite Oprah’s evident disbelief and curiosity as to who would make such comments about Archie, Meghan did not identify the individual(s).

Later on, Oprah asked Harry, who joined his wife mid-way through the interview, about who made the comments. “That conversation I’m never going to share,” he said, recalling, “It was awkward. I was a bit shocked.” Harry did inform that the comments — including, “‘What will the kids look like?'” — were made “right at the beginning” of his romance with Meghan. The couple, who tied the knot in May 2018, were first romantically linked in the summer of 2016.

Meghan and Harry made the alarming revelation about their now 22-month-old son — who turns 2 in May — among many other shocking details about life inside the palace walls. Harry also admitted that while he will always love his brother, Prince William, the two aren’t on speaking terms amid the royal drama. The expectant parents also revealed the gender of their unborn baby, and announced that Archie will be a big brother to a sister!