Prince William & Harry Reunited To Walk Together In Processional Behind Queen’s Coffin: Watch

In a moment that sadly harks back to the devastating death of their mother, Prince William and Prince Harry walked together behind the Queen’s coffin during the royal processional. 

By:
,
September 14, 2022 10:04AM EDT
View gallery
A portrait of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II hangs outside the British embassy in Paris, France, 08 September 2022. According to a Buckingham Palace statement on 08 September 2022, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II is under medical supervision at her Scottish estate, Balmoral Castle, upon advise of her doctors concerned for the health of the 96-year-old monarch. Queen Elizabeth reported to be under medical supervision, Paris, France - 08 Sep 2022
Camilla Queen Consort, Catherine Princess of Wales, Sophie Countess of Wessex and Meghan Duchess of Sussex Queen Elizabeth II's coffin procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, London, UK - 14 Sep 2022
Camilla Queen Consort, Catherine Princess of Wales, Sophie Countess of Wessex and Meghan Duchess of Sussex as The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is brought into Westminster Hall. Queen Elizabeth II's coffin procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, London, UK - 14 Sep 2022
Image Credit: Chris J Ratcliffe/WPA Pool/Shutterstock

Prince William and Prince Harry put on a united front as they paid tribute to their grandmother Queen Elizabeth II. The royal brothers walked behind their grandmother’s casket on September 14 during the procession that brought the longest reigning UK monarch from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, where her body will lie in State for 4 days.

Prince William, Prince Harry
Prince William and Prince Harry followed their grandmother Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin through the streets of London on Wednesday. (Chris J Ratcliffe/WPA Pool/Shutterstock)

Walking from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall must have evoked deep memories for the Princes. They made the same journey while following mom Princess Diana’s coffin after her 1997 death. The boys were just aged 12 and 15 at the time.

For this solemn procession, the Queen’s grandchildren were joined by King Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, as well as their cousin, Peter Phillips. Prince William was dressed in military uniform while Harry, who stepped back from his royal duties in early 2021, was dressed in civilian attire. The streets were reportedly dead silent, save for the gong of Big Ben and the shots of guns in Hyde Park, per CNN.

Prince William, Prince Harry
The walk echoed when the Princes took part in mom Princess Diana’s coffin procession after her death in 1997. (David O’Neil/ANL/Shutterstock)

The sons of the new King Charles III have been with each other, in private and public mourning, since news of their grandmother’s ill health emerged last week. The brothers first came together on Saturday, when they stopped by Windsor Palace to pay their respects and see the floral tributes left at the gates of the Castle. They were joined by their wives, Catherine and Meghan, in the unplanned appearance. The Sussexes were in England doing charity work at the time of the Queen’s death.

King Charles III, Prince Harry, Princess Anne
The brothers walked behind their father, King Charles III, as well as Princess Anne, Prince Edward, and Prince Andrew. (Chris J Ratcliffe/WPA Pool/Shutterstock)

Prince Harry released a touching statement following his grandmother’s death. Posting to the Archewell foundation’s social media, he wrote, “She was globally admired and respected throughout her life and now her everlasting legacy. Let us echo the words she spoke after the passing of her husband Prince Philip, words which can bring comfort to all of us now: ‘Life, of course, consists of final partings as well as first meetings.'”

More From Our Partners

ad