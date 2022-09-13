Princess Anne Shares What Mother Queen Elizabeth’s Last Day Was Like In Moving Tribute

The Queen's only daughter revealed she was at her mom's side when she passed. Princess Anne called it 'an honor' to accompany the monarch on her 'final journey'.

By:
September 13, 2022 4:30PM EDT
Queen Elizabeth II, Princess Anne
A portrait of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II hangs outside the British embassy in Paris, France, 08 September 2022. According to a Buckingham Palace statement on 08 September 2022, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II is under medical supervision at her Scottish estate, Balmoral Castle, upon advise of her doctors concerned for the health of the 96-year-old monarch. Queen Elizabeth reported to be under medical supervision, Paris, France - 08 Sep 2022
Harry and Megan arrive - The hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Hyde Park Corner on its way to Buckingham Palace. The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Hyde Park Corner., Hyde Park Corner, London, UK - 13 Sep 2022
A motorcade carrying Queen Elizabeth II's coffin is driven around Hyde Park Corner as part of its journey from RAF Northolt to Buckingham Palace. Last week Britain's longest reigning monarch ,Queen Elizabeth II, passed away at Balmoral Castle at the age of 96. Death of Queen Elizabeth II, London, UK - 13 Sep 2022
Image Credit: Shutterstock

Princess Anne remembered her late mother Queen Elizabeth II in a touching tribute on Sep. 13, where she revealed she was at the Queen’s side all of her final day. The Queen’s only daughter wrote about how “humbling and uplifting” it was to accompany her mom “on her final journey.”

Princess Anne, whose older brother King Charles III will now assume the throne, appeared alongside her mother in a regal portrait posted to the Royal Family’s official Instagram. In it, Princess Anne wrapped her arm around the Queen.

Queen Elizabeth II, Princess Anne
Princess Anne revealed she was at her mom The Queen’s side during her final day in a touching tribute. They’re seen at the 2019 Royal Ascot horse races, here. (Shutterstock)

The monarch was dressed in a prim peach jacket and long plaid skirt. The Princess Royal, as Anne is known, was dressed in a forest green sweater with a collared shirt below. Both ladies smiled gently for the photo, appearing the image of royal poise.

In the accompanying message, Princess Anne wrote, “I was fortunate to share the last 24 hours of my dearest Mother’s life. It has been an honour and a privilege to accompany her on her final journeys. Witnessing the love and respect shown by so many on these journeys has been both humbling and uplifting.”

She went on to say, “We will all share unique memories. I offer my thanks to each and every one who share our sense of loss. We may have been reminded how much of her presence and contribution to our national identity we took for granted.

Princess Anne
Princess Anne appeared in full military attire as mother Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin was brought to St. Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh, Scotland on Sep. 12, 2022. (Shutterstock)

“I am also so grateful for the support and understanding offered to my dear brother Charles as he accepts the added responsibilities of The Monarch,” she continued. “To my mother, The Queen, thank you.”

Queen Elizabeth II passed away Sep. 8, 2022, ending her seven-decade reign. Upon her passing, the Royal Family shared a statement which said, “The Queen died peacefully at Belmoral this afternoon. The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

The Queen’s funeral is planned for Monday, Sep. 19, 2022. King Charles III’s coronation is yet to be scheduled.

