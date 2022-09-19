Prince William & Prince Harry Unite To Walk Behind Queen Elizabeth II’s Coffin At Her Funeral

Brothers bonded by duty. Prince William and Prince Harry walked right alongside one another during the procession of Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin to Westminster Abbey for her state funeral on September 19. This moment echoed Princess Diana’s funeral 25 years ago when the brothers walked behind their mother’s coffin.

The Queen’s 4 children — King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward — walked ahead of Prince William and Prince Harry during the procession. Since they are no longer working royals, Prince Harry and Prince Andrew did not wear their military uniforms.

Two days before Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, Prince William and Prince Harry united with the Queen’s other grandchildren to hold a vigil at her lying in state. Prince William led the way with Prince Harry directly behind him in his military uniform. Prince Harry wore his military uniform at King Charles III’s request. When Prince Harry walked away from being a senior royal, he had to give up his military titles. The princes stood watch for 15 minutes over the Queen’s coffin in Westminster Hall.

In the wake of their beloved grandmother’s death on September 8 at the age of 96, Prince William and Prince Harry have put aside any tensions from their ongoing rift in order to honor the Queen. The princes notably reunited with wives Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle to view floral tributes to Queen Elizabeth II. Prince William extended an olive branch and invited Harry and Meghan to the walkabout with him and Kate in Windsor.

The couples, once known as the “Fab Four,” walked one behind the other at the Queen’s coffin procession a few days after the walkabout. Prior to the Queen’s death, Meghan admitted that there is still hope for “forgiveness” on her end with the royal family.

“I think forgiveness is really important. It takes a lot more energy to not forgive,” she told The Cut. “But it takes a lot of effort to forgive. I’ve really made an active effort, especially knowing that I can say anything.” She added, “I have a lot to say until I don’t. Do you like that? Sometimes, as they say, the silent part is still part of the song.”

Oprah Winfrey, who famously sat down with Harry and Meghan for their 2021 explosive tell-all interview that upset the royal family, revealed that she thinks there’s room for healing amongst Harry, Meghan, and the royal family.

“Well, this is what I think, I think in all families — you know, my father passed recently, this summer, and when all families come together for a common ceremony, the ritual of, you know, burying your dead, there’s an opportunity for peacemaking,” she told Extra. “And hopefully, there will be that.”