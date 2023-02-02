Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Spotted For The 1st Time Since Memoir At Ellen & Portia’s Vow Renewal: Watch

Parents’ day out! Prince Harry, 38, and Meghan Markle, 41, joined other celebrities at Ellen DeGeneres, 65, and Portia de Rossi‘s vow renewal, which was shared via YouTube on Feb. 2. Although the Duke and Duchess were not in the main shots of the video, they were spotted in good spirits at the romantic ceremony officiated by Kris Jenner, 67. An insider at the event even told Page Six that the royals had a “wonderful time” at the ceremony. “They indeed attended and had a wonderful time celebrating Portia’s birthday and the couple’s vow renewal,” the outlet’s source claimed on Feb. 2.

Portia de Rossi birthday party guests 😍😍 Kris Jenner , Corey Gamble , Brandi Carlisle , Melissa Etheridge and We believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might have been there too pic.twitter.com/v7m9d2pmV2 — Ellen World (@EllenD_world) February 2, 2023

The lavish event was hosted for Portia’s birthday, but she also surprised the former TV host by renewing their 2008 wedding vows. “I was thinking about my life, my accomplishments. And it just all kept leading back to you,” the Arrested Development alum said. “And I thought what greater accomplishment could I ever have in my life than being loved by someone who is so magnificent and incredible as you.” As mentioned above, Harry and Meghan were not the only A-listers in attendance, as Gwyneth Paltrow, Friends actress Jennifer Aniston, Carol Burnett, Courteney Cox, Melissa Etheridge, “Firework” singer Katy Perry and her man, Orlando Bloom all made an appearance as well.

Harry and his wife’s outing comes nearly one month after the release of his highly-anticipated memoir, Spare, which was released on Jan. 10. The instant best-seller details many personal details from the 38-year-old’s life as a former Senior Royal, a husband, a father, and more. One the most shocking revelations in the book was when Harry claimed that his brother, Prince William, 40, “knocked” him “to the floor” following an argument about Meghan. After the 40-year-old allegedly called the Suits alum “difficult,” “rude” and “abrasive”, that was when things turned physical, per Harry’s book.

On another note, Harry also detailed an experience that occurred on the day of Queen Elizabeth II‘s death on Sept. 8, 2022. The proud father-of-two claimed that his father, King Charles III banned Meghan from visiting the late queen in her death bed at Balmoral Castle. Harry said he told his father in response, “Don’t ever speak about my wife that way,” according to reports following the accidental early sale of the book in Spain, per ABCNews. Since Spare’s Jan. 10 release, Harry has broken numerous records including making it the “U.K’s best-selling memoir in first-week sales,” per Forbes.

Finally, the book also went into detail about Harry’s parting words to his grandmother upon her somber passing. When the author went to say his goodbyes, he whispered that he “hoped she would be happy,” Page Six reported on Jan. 5. In addition, the son of the late Princess Diana told the late 96-year-old that she would be reunited with his grandfather, Prince Philip, who died in April 2021. Harry and Meghan have since departed the UK and have relocated to Southern California, as they stepped back as Senior Royals of the Royal Family in early 2020. The duo got married in 2018 and share two kids: Archie, 3, and Lilibet Diana, 1.