Prince Harry Gushes He Sees His ‘Mum’ Princess Diana In Lilibet, 1: ‘She’s Got The Same Blue Eyes’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are the proud parents of two kids, Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1. In the final episode of the Harry & Meghan docuseries, Prince Harry reveals who his kids take after. “I think at the moment, I see a lot of my wife in Archie. I see a lot of my mum [Princess Diana] in Lili. She’s very Spencer-like. She’s got the same blue eyes,” Prince Harry says, adding that Lilibet has “golden-reddish hair.”

Archie was born in the U.K. before Prince Harry and Meghan stepped down as senior royals and moved to California. Lilibet Diana, named in honor of her great-grandmother and grandmother, was born in California on June 4, 2021. The couple welcomed their daughter after suffering a miscarriage in 2020.

Tyler Perry, who let Harry and Meghan stay in his Los Angeles mansion for several months in 2020, reveals that the couple asked him to be Lili’s godfather. “I had to take a minute to take that in,” Tyler says. He happily agreed to be Lili’s godfather.

In the docuseries, Prince Harry and Meghan share footage from Lili’s first birthday party. Archie is a doting big brother and helps blow out the candles. Earlier in the final episode, the couple reveals footage and photos of Lili’s first days. Meghan admits that “there was something that felt so complete once we had Lilibet.”

The couple has no regrets about the decisions they’ve made for their family. “Part of what’s beautiful here is the freedom to have family moments out in the world,” Meghan says. “And I want our kids to be able to do that and to be able to travel. And to fall in love, you know. I just want them to be happy.”

Prince Harry adds, “The world that they see is how I would love the world to be. They don’t need to worry about the things that we worry about.”

Prince Harry admits that he does miss “the weird family gatherings” and the U.K. “There’s times when I’ve been angry, but I can’t be that angry because I genuinely feel that I, and we, are exactly where we’re supposed to be,” Harry says with Meghan next to him. “We’ve made it to the other side.” All episodes of Harry & Meghan are now streaming on Netflix.