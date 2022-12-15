Prince Harry Gushes He Sees His ‘Mum’ Princess Diana In Lilibet, 1: ‘She’s Got The Same Blue Eyes’

Prince Harry reveals that his daughter, Lilibet, has the 'same blue eyes' as Princess Diana, and the little one's godfather is revealed in the latest episode of the Netflix docuseries.

By:
December 15, 2022 6:54AM EST
Prince Harry
View gallery
Editorial use only. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Domic Lipinski/PA/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (10231477c) Prince Harry (R) and Meghan Duchess of Sussex pose together with their newborn son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor in Windsor Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex new baby photocall, Windsor Castle, UK - 08 May 2019
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Meghan Duchess of Sussex walk with their son Archie, at the Royal Charity Polo Day at Billingbear Polo Club, Wokingham, England Royals, Wokingham, United Kingdom - 10 Jul 2019
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and son Archie attend the King Power Royal Charity Polo Day for the Khun Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha Memorial Polo Trophy at Billingbear Polo Club on Wednesday 10th July. Pictured: Meghan,Duchess of Sussex,Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor Ref: SPL5103062 100719 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Image Credit: Netflix/Youtube

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are the proud parents of two kids, Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1. In the final episode of the Harry & Meghan docuseries, Prince Harry reveals who his kids take after. “I think at the moment, I see a lot of my wife in Archie. I see a lot of my mum [Princess Diana] in Lili. She’s very Spencer-like. She’s got the same blue eyes,” Prince Harry says, adding that Lilibet has “golden-reddish hair.”

Prince Harry
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with their two kids. (Netflix/Youtube)

Archie was born in the U.K. before Prince Harry and Meghan stepped down as senior royals and moved to California. Lilibet Diana, named in honor of her great-grandmother and grandmother, was born in California on June 4, 2021. The couple welcomed their daughter after suffering a miscarriage in 2020.

Tyler Perry, who let Harry and Meghan stay in his Los Angeles mansion for several months in 2020, reveals that the couple asked him to be Lili’s godfather. “I had to take a minute to take that in,” Tyler says. He happily agreed to be Lili’s godfather.

In the docuseries, Prince Harry and Meghan share footage from Lili’s first birthday party. Archie is a doting big brother and helps blow out the candles. Earlier in the final episode, the couple reveals footage and photos of Lili’s first days. Meghan admits that “there was something that felt so complete once we had Lilibet.”

The couple has no regrets about the decisions they’ve made for their family. “Part of what’s beautiful here is the freedom to have family moments out in the world,” Meghan says. “And I want our kids to be able to do that and to be able to travel. And to fall in love, you know. I just want them to be happy.”

Prince Harry adds, “The world that they see is how I would love the world to be. They don’t need to worry about the things that we worry about.”

Princess Diana
Princess Diana in 1988. (David Levenson/Shutterstock)

Prince Harry admits that he does miss “the weird family gatherings” and the U.K. “There’s times when I’ve been angry, but I can’t be that angry because I genuinely feel that I, and we, are exactly where we’re supposed to be,” Harry says with Meghan next to him. “We’ve made it to the other side.” All episodes of Harry & Meghan are now streaming on Netflix.

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad