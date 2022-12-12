Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Share New Never-Before-Seen Photo With Kids Archie & Lilibet

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shared a sweet new pic with their little ones Archie and Lilibet, enjoying a private family moment.

December 12, 2022 6:21PM EST
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, and their kids
Image Credit: Netflix/Youtube

Meghan Markle, 41, and Prince Harry, 38, are opening their lives to the world. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared a never-before-seen photo with their adorable children Archie Harrison, 3, and Lilibet Diana, 1, during an emotional trailer for their much talked about Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, released Monday, December 12. In the sweet family moment, the former Suits actress looked up at her husband and smiled as she carried Archie. Prince Harry, only seen from the back, carried tiny Lilibet on his shoulders. Both were walking away from the camera, and Meghan’s long locks swayed behind her in the happy pic.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, and their children
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in a family photo from their docuseries. (Netflix/Youtube)

All appeared to be dressed up, with Lilibet donning an adorable bow with her dress and sweater and Archie wearing a miniature sized suit jacket. While the pic appears to be carefree, the trailer is anything but. “I wonder what would’ve happened to us, had we not got out when we did,” Harry said in the clip, referring to the family’s move to California, in 2020, as they stepped back from Royal life. “Our security was being pulled, everyone in the world knew where we were,” Meghan added. “I said, ‘we need to get out of here,'” Harry then said.

“It gave us a chance to create that home that we had always wanted,” Meghan explained over video clips of the family enjoying the sunshine in California. According to a source, that decision isn’t something they regret, though they always planned to still spend time in the U.K. “Meghan and Harry have not abandoned their plan to spend time in the U.K,” a source close to Meghan told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in January of 2021. “It’s just that world events have made staying in one place the best choice for now.”

While the source added that they’d return after the COVID-19 pandemic subsided, which they’ve done, they were quick to also point out that they didn’t regret the move to the states. “That being said, they are very happy that they made the move to Santa Barbara,” the source added. “As tough as the year has been, they have not wavered on their decision.”

