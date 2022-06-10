Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Daughter Lilibet’s 1st Birthday Cake Revealed In New Photo

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s daughter Lilibet Diana celebrated one year around the sun on June 4! Her first birthday happened in London while her family attended the Queen Elizabeth‘s Platinum Jubilee. It was The Queen’s first time meeting her youngest great granddaughter, and the family celebrated the event with a gorgeous cake.

On June 10, 2022, the Violet Cakes Bakery in London took to Instagram to show the world what they made for Lilibet’s birthday. “It was an absolute pleasure to make this special cake last week for Lilibet’s birthday. Wishing her a very happy year ahead!” the post read, showing a woman adding finishing touches to the large cream colored cake adorned with white and pink roses.

The delicious looking desert also came with sentimental value. “The inside was the Amalfi lemon and elderflower cake I created for the Duke and Duchess’s wedding in 2018, but this time we covered it with a strawberry buttercream specially for Lilibet,” the cake’s creator added in another post of the immaculate creation.

On the actual date of Lilibet’s birthday, Harry and Meghan posted an adorable photo of Lilibet, revealing their daughter to the public for the first time. The picture was taken outside of Frogmore Cottage in England, where Harry and Meghan previously resided. In the ultra cute snapshot, Lilibet appears to be the spitting image of her father with bright ginger hair and blue eyes. She also wore a blue dress and white lace head bow, and had a cheeky grin on her face.

After the Platinum Jubilee event, Harry, Meghan, their son Archie, and Lilibet all flew back to California on June 5. Their trip to London was the first time the unit has visited their family since they moved to The United States in 2020.

Ever since Harry and Meghan stepped down from their royal duties and gave a shocking tell-all interview with Oprah, there has been tension between the royal family. However, it has been reported that Harry and Prince William have attempted to patch things up before the Jubilee.