Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Daughter Lilibet’s 1st Birthday Cake Revealed In New Photo

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter Lilibet had a gorgeous cake for her 1st birthday. See the photos here.

By:
June 10, 2022 8:01PM EDT
Lilibet Windsor June 4, 2022
View gallery
Free for Editorial Use Only. See terms of release, which must be included and passed-on to anyone to whom this image is suppliedMandatory Credit: Photo by REX/Shutterstock (9687843c)This official wedding photograph released by the Duke and Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, shows - the Duke and Duchess pictured together on the East Terrace of Windsor Castle.The wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Official Portraits, Windsor, Berkshire, UK - 19 May 2018News Editorial Use Only. No Commercial Use. No Merchandising, Advertising, Souvenirs, Memorabilia Or Colourably Similar. Not for Use After 31 December 2018 Without Prior Permission From Kensington Palace. No Cropping. Copyright in the photograph is vested in The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Publications are asked to credit the photograph to Alexi Lubomirski. No charge should be made for the supply, release or publication of the photograph. The photograph must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form and must include all of the individuals in the photograph when published.
Editorial use only. MANDATORY CREDIT: Misan Harriman/Duke and Duchess of Sussex - SINGLE USE ONLY - HANDOUT /NO SALES/NO ARCHIVESMandatory Credit: Photo by Misan Harriman/Duke and Duchess of Sussex HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (12976109a)A handout photo made available by Archewell shows Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor at a birthday picnic on the occasion of her first birthday, at Frogmore Cottage, Windsor, Britain (issued 07 June 2022). The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan invited friends and family to celebrate their daughter Lilibet's first birthday with a casual backyard picnic at Frogmore Cottage, a spokesperson said. EPA-EFE/Misan Harriman/Duke and Duchess of Sussex HANDOUT MANDATORY CREDIT: Misan Harriman/Duke and Duchess of Sussex - SINGLE USE ONLY - HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES/NO ARCHIVESCasual backyard picnic for Lilibet's first birthday, Windsow, United Kingdom - 07 Jun 2022
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duke and Meghan Duchess of Sussex, leave - The service of Thanksgiving at St Pauls Cathedral as part of celebrations for the Platinum Jubilee of HM The Queen Elizabeth. The service at St Pauls Cathedral as part of celebrations for the Platinum Jubilee of HM The Queen Elizabeth., St Pauls Cathedral, London, UK - 03 Jun 2022
Image Credit: Misan Harriman/Duke and Duchess of Sussex HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s daughter Lilibet Diana celebrated one year around the sun on June 4! Her first birthday happened in London while her family attended the Queen Elizabeth‘s Platinum Jubilee. It was The Queen’s first time meeting her youngest great granddaughter, and the family celebrated the event with a gorgeous cake.

On June 10, 2022, the Violet Cakes Bakery in London took to Instagram to show the world what they made for Lilibet’s birthday. “It was an absolute pleasure to make this special cake last week for Lilibet’s birthday. Wishing her a very happy year ahead!” the post read, showing a woman adding finishing touches to the large cream colored cake adorned with white and pink roses.

The delicious looking desert also came with sentimental value. “The inside was the Amalfi lemon and elderflower cake I created for the Duke and Duchess’s wedding in 2018, but this time we covered it with a strawberry buttercream specially for Lilibet,” the cake’s creator added in another post of the immaculate creation.

Lilibet Windsor June 4, 2022
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s daughter Lilibet on June 4, 2022 (Misan Harriman/Duke and Duchess of Sussex HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

On the actual date of Lilibet’s birthday, Harry and Meghan posted an adorable photo of Lilibet, revealing their daughter to the public for the first time. The picture was taken outside of Frogmore Cottage in England, where Harry and Meghan previously resided. In the ultra cute snapshot, Lilibet appears to be the spitting image of her father with bright ginger hair and blue eyes. She also wore a blue dress and white lace head bow, and had a cheeky grin on her face.

After the Platinum Jubilee event, Harry, Meghan, their son Archie, and Lilibet all flew back to California on June 5. Their trip to London was the first time the unit has visited their family since they moved to The United States in 2020.

Ever since Harry and Meghan stepped down from their royal duties and gave a shocking tell-all interview with Oprah, there has been tension between the royal family. However, it has been reported that Harry and Prince William have attempted to patch things up before the Jubilee.

More From Our Partners

ad