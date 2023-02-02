Ellen DeGeneres & Portia De Rossi Renew Their Wedding Vows In Surprise Ceremony Officiated By Kris Jenner

Ellen DeGeneres, 65, and Portia de Rossi, 50, renewed their wedding vows over 14 years after the couple tied the knot in 2008. Ellen shared a video of the romantic ceremony, which was officiated by her pal Kris Jenner, with a performance from Brandi Carlile, on Instagram and YouTube February 2. Portia re-wore her gorgeous white wedding dress from the 2008 nuptials to the vow renewal, which was held at the Ally McBeal star’s birthday party. Ellen, who was totally shocked by the ceremony, was dressed in a casual black jacket and beige pants.

Ellen and Portia stood in front of Kris, 67, who shared some kind words about the couple in front of their family and friends. “These two were born for each other, and Corey [Gamble] and I have spent so much time with them as their friends, neighbors, dance partners, cocktail buddies, and late-night chat sessions,” The Kardashians star said. Kris called Ellen and Portia “couple goals” and said they “continue to amaze me with how cute they are together. A match made in heaven. Two peas in a pod.”

Next, it was Portia’s turn to talk. She held Ellen’s hand and joked, “Surprise!”, before telling the comedian that she is “the most important thing in the world” to her. “I was thinking about my life, my accomplishments. And it just all kept leading back to you,” Portia said. “And I thought what greater accomplishment could I ever have in my life than being loved by someone who is so magnificent and incredible as you.” Portia also said that the couple is “on a new journey after 24 houses in 18 years,” which made their family and friends laugh.

Portia recited a line from their wedding 14 years ago and told Ellen that they “understand each other” and “accept each other” now more than ever. “How lucky am I to be with somebody who accepts me for who I am. Who loves me for I am. It’s you. It always has been,” Portia said to Ellen. After sharing more romantic words about the former talk show host, Portia and Ellen kissed as everyone else cheered.

“I just adore you, I love you,” Ellen said to Portia, after letting her Australian wife do all the talking during the vow renewal. “I would not be on this Earth without you,” Ellen added. “You save me everyday. I’m the lucky one.”

Portia and Ellen’s love story began in 2004 at VH1’s Big in ’04 Awards. They made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2005 HBO Golden Globe Awards party. The lovebirds got married in 2008 after the Supreme Court of California legalized marriage for same-sex couples. Two years later, Portia legally changed her name to Portia Lee James DeGeneres, though she still goes by Portia de Rossi professionally. In 2020, Portia supported her wife as the talk show host faced multiple allegations of contributing to a “toxic work culture.” Portia wrote on Instagram, “I Stand By Ellen. “To all our fans …. we see you. Thank you for your support. #stopbotattacks.” Portia again supported Ellen when The Ellen DeGeneres Show ended after 19 seasons in May 2022.