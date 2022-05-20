Ellen DeGeneres & Portia de Rossi’s Romantic Timeline: From First Meet To Marriage & Beyond

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi have one of the cutest relationships ever, and it’s still going strong! Below we break down the timeline of the talk show host and actress’s relationship, detailing everything from how they met, when they got married, obstacles they’ve faced along the way, and more.

Love At First Sight In 2000



During one of their first joint interviews in 2009 with Oprah, Portia shared with the talk show host she knew she was in love with Ellen the moment she set eyes on her at a party in 2000. Unfortunately, at the time, Portia wasn’t fully out as a gay woman, so she didn’t act on her feelings.

She later noted that it took her “a long time” — over three years — to completely come out and tell Ellen how she felt. “I really never stopped thinking about her, because I just haven’t felt that kind of energy with anyone in my life. So there’s that,” Portia once told The Advocate.

They Reconnected At An Award Show In 2004

Although it took a couple years for Portia to feel comfortable coming out and telling Ellen of the connection she felt, the pair ultimately reconnected in 2004 for VH1’s Big in ’04 Awards.

And from there, their romance blossomed.

Red Carpet Official In 2005

The couple made their first public appearance together in 2005 at the HBO Golden Globe Awards party. Later in the year, Portia opened up about what it meant to be a gay woman in Hollywood in her interview with The Advocate.

“Believe me, I had a very, very long and difficult struggle with my sexuality,” she said, which was the first time she spoke openly about her sexuality and relationship with Ellen.

She continued, “I didn’t choose the fact that I was gay, but I did choose whether to live my life as a gay woman — that was the terrifying thing for me. Especially being a gay actress. I love playing all different kinds of women, and the majority of women aren’t gay, so the majority of characters aren’t going to be gay.”

Later in the year, in a cover story interview with PEOPLE, the couple shared how they moved into a two-bedroom house together in Los Angeles.

“It’s the first time that I’ve known in every cell of my being that I’m with somebody for the rest of my life,” Ellen told the publication.

Tying The Knot In 2008

In 2008, the Supreme Court of California made it legally possible for same-sex couples to get married. Portia and Ellen then hopped on the chance to make their union official, marrying in an intimate ceremony.

“Today we have taken a giant step forward toward the ideal that all of us, with no exceptions, are not only created equal, but we each have the unalienable right to pursue our own happiness,” spiritual author and speaker, the late Wayne Dyer, said as the officiant at the ceremony, according to a post on Ellen’s Instagram.

“With your exchange of vows today, you symbolize for many who have gone before you, who were forced to live their lives in quiet desperation, lurking in the shadows, that we as people, are truly better than we used to be,” he continued, per the post.

Portia Legally Changes Her Name In 2010

Portia officially changed her name to Portia Lee James DeGeneres in 2010, according to a report from Entertainment Weekly at the time.

The actress, however, still continues to professionally go by Portia de Rossi.

2013 Brings Reports Of Marital Issues

Like any married couple in a long-term relationship, Portia and Ellen have faced their challenges. In 2013, it was reported the couple was having issues in their relationship. Ellen, however, quickly shut down the rumors.

“There’s not one ounce of truth to any of it. I am very happily married. The only thing we ever argue about is who loves who more, it really is true,” she told PEOPLE.

Portia Publicly Defends Her Wife Amid Toxic Workplace Allegations In 2020

Throughout 2020, multiple staffers from The Ellen DeGeneres Show came forward to accuse the host of contributing to a “toxic work culture.” Following the allegations, Variety reported that Ellen’s show was then under internal investigation by its parent company, WarnerMedia.

Following the allegations, Portia showed her support for her wife, sharing an Instagram post that read, “I Stand By Ellen.” She captioned the photo, “To all our fans …. we see you. Thank you for your support. #stopbotattacks.”

In addition, in a video obtained by Page Six, Portia said Ellen was “doing great” amid the controversy.

The Couple Celebrates Their 13th Anniversary in 2021

Despite whatever issues they may or may not have faced over the years, Portia and Ellen are still going strong, recently celebrating their 13-year wedding anniversary last fall.

“13 years ago I married the love of my life. And it just keeps getting better♥️🥂,” Portia wrote via Instagram on the couple’s anniversary.