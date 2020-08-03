Portia De Rossi Publicly Supports Wife Ellen DeGeneres Amidst Show Investigation: ‘I Stand’ With her

Portia de Rossi broke her silence on Instagram after Ellen DeGeneres’ show underwent investigation, telling her fans that she ‘stands with’ her wife of 12 years.

Portia de Rossi is letting the world know that she supports her wife, Ellen DeGeneres, 100 percent. The Arrested Development star, 47, took to Instagram one week after it was announced that The Ellen DeGeneres Show was undergoing an internal investigation, writing, “To all our fans…. we see you. Thank you for your support. #stopbotattacks #IStandWithEllenDeGeneres #IStandByEllen ‪#IstandByEllenDeGeneres”.

After multiple current and former Ellen employees told Buzzfeed News about an allegedly toxic work environment, Warner Media launched a probe into the show. The allegations ranged from firings after taking medical leave, senior staff insulting a Black employee with racist comments, and staffers being told to never speak to Ellen. The comedian apologized in a letter to her staff, but also accused unnamed employees of “misrepresenting” her.

” On day one of our show, I told everyone in our first meeting that The Ellen DeGeneres Show would be a place of happiness – no one would ever raise their voice, and everyone would be treated with respect,” Ellen wrote in the internal memo. “Obviously, something changed, and I am disappointed to learn that this has not been the case. And for that, I am sorry. Anyone who knows me knows it’s the opposite of what I believe and what I hoped for our show.”

Ellen said that she and Warner Media were reviewing what could be improved at the show. “I’m also learning that people who work with me and for me are speaking on my behalf and misrepresenting who I am and that has to stop,” she wrote. “As someone who was judged and nearly lost everything for just being who I am, I truly understand and have deep compassion for those being looked at differently, or treated unfairly, not equal, or – worse – disregarded. To think that any one of you felt that way is awful to me.”

The Finding Nemo star was spotted out for the first time since the investigation began, on August 2. Ellen was seen by photographers taking a stroll with a friend in Los Angeles, wearing a white tee, gym shorts, and sneakers. She attempted to go incognito with big sunglasses and a baseball cap.