Kris Jenner Reveals Which Of Her Kids She Thinks Will Have A Baby Next  

Ellen DeGeneres put Kris Jenner in the hot seat on her February 27 show! During a game of ‘Keeping Up With the Blank,’ Kris revealed which of her kids she believes will get pregnant next — giving her her 11th grandchild.

Kris Jenner didn’t back down from Ellen DeGeneres’ hard-hitting questions about her famous family. The Kardashian-Jenner matriarch, 64, dished on a slew of topics during her appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday, including who she believes will have her next grandchild. As for who may be next in line out of Kim, Khloe, Kourtney and Rob Kardashian and Kylie and Kendall Jenner?

“Kourtney, or maybe Kylie,” Kris replied before asking Ellen what she thought. Kris’ final answer ended up being, “I think Kourtney.” However, Kris threw a curveball at a visibly surprised Ellen when she said, “Maybe Kendall” — who is the only family member who has not yet had a child.

Since Kris noted that Kylie could be the next to a child, Ellen took the opportunity to ask if Kylie and Travis Scott are back together. The two already share 2-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster together. And, they’ve been spending more time together after their split last fall.

(Video credit: The Ellen DeGeneres Show/Ellentube)

“I don’t know if they’re back together,” Kris admitted, noting that right now, “they’re great” at co-parenting together.

Ellen opened the game by asking Kris, “My favorite daughter [today] is [blank]?”

“Today, ah, Khloe!” Kris answered, noting that she’d have to disconnect everyone of her kid’s televisions when the episode airs.

Kris also revealed her love for a “stiff” vodka drink and that Kylie is one who doesn’t pick up her phone. The momager also admitted that her best first date advice would be not to have sex on the first date.

Season 18 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians will premiere on its new day, Thursday, March 26 on E!. In the new teaser, fans saw Kim seemingly throw a punch at Kourtney after months of tension between the sisters.