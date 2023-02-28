Who had “Meghan Markle appears in a video for a wellness-focused holistic latte company” on their 2023 Bingo Cards? Meghan, 41, got some love from Clevr CEO and co-founder Hannah Mendoza in a video posted to the @CleverBlends Instagram account on Feb. 27. As Hannah detailed how the brand started from a “hand-built, scrappy coffee bar” to the company, it is today, she noted that “three years ago, everything changed” when Meghan started drinking Clevr lattes.

“Not only did she love the product,” said Hannah, “but she was extremely passionate about supporting our female-founders, our sustainable sourcing, and our justice give-back.” Meghan became Clever’s first investor as well as the brand’s “advisor and biggest Clever advocate.” She ever spread the word, sending the Clevr Golden SuperLatte mix kits to friends – including Oprah Winfrey. After Oprah, 69, shared a video of her making a turmeric latte in her kitchen, Clevr blew up. “And we owe so much of that to the power of women uplifting women.”

The footage of Meghan’s support of Clevr comes roughly six weeks after Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare, hit the shelves. In the book, Harry, 38, detailed a litany of issues growing up as the “spare” member of the British royal family, his falling-out with his brother Prince William and father, King Charles III, and more. Though Harry has hit the press circuit to share his story and promote the book, Meghan has kept a relatively low profile.

In early February, Harry and Meghan were spotted for the first time since Spare’s release. The couple attended Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi‘s vow renewal. The two were spotted at the romantic ceremony officiated by Kris Jenner and reportedly had a “wonderful time” celebrating Portia’s birthday and her marriage to the former daytime television host.

Recently, Courteney Cox addressed her part in Harry’s book. In Spare, he wrote that years ago, he took “psychedelic” mushrooms while randomly staying at the Friends alum’s home in L.A.. “He did stay here for a couple of da. — probably two or three. He’s a really nice person,” she said. As for the magic mushrooms?” “I haven’t read the book. I do want to hear it because I’ve heard it’s really entertaining,” said Courteney. “But yes, it’s gotten back to me about it. I’m not saying there were mushrooms! I definitely wasn’t passing them out.”