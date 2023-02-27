Courteney Cox Reacts To Prince Harry Doing Chocolate Magic Mushrooms At Her House

Amid Courteney Cox‘s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony, the Friends alum opened up about her “honorable mention” in Prince Harry‘s memoir, Spare, during a new interview with Variety on Feb. 27. In the best-selling book, the 38-year-old British royal revealed the took “psychedelic” mushrooms at Courteney’s home when he was staying there, to which she clarified she did not provide. “I haven’t read the book. I do want to hear it, because I’ve heard it’s really entertaining,” she told the outlet. “But yes, it’s gotten back to me about it. I’m not saying there were mushrooms! I definitely wasn’t passing them out.”

Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, 41, stayed at the 58-year-old’s home when she was “traveling on a job”, and noted that she “didn’t mind if we crashed at her place.” Courteney, who the father-of-two is a big fan of, confirmed that the couple had visited her home. “He did stay here for a couple of days — probably two or three. He’s a really nice person,” she gushed. In addition, Variety noted that Courteney and Harry recently attended a mutual friend’s birthday party, however, the Cougar Town star “kept to herself” as he mingled “with others.”

In Spare, Harry wrote about his journey with the “huge box of black diamond mushroom chocolates” and revealed he took them with a friend. “My mate and I grabbed several, gobbled them, washed them down with tequila,” he penned. After a trash can formed into a “head” in the bathroom, the author imagined some wild things. “I stepped on the pedal and the head opened its mouth. A huge open grin. I laughed,” he added. His popular memoir has since become a record-selling book, with over 1.43 million copies sold in the United States as of Jan. 31, per The New York Times.

As for Courteney, she recently celebrated her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Feb. 27, along with her former Friends co-stars Jennifer Aniston, 54, and Lisa Kudrow, 59. During the ceremony, Jennifer and Lisa made an emotional speech about Courteney, who they starred alongside from 1994 to 2004. “As your coworkers, your friends, and your family, your sisters”, the 54-year-old began, before Lisa added that it had been 30 years of their friendship. “No not 30 years, that’s a typo,” joked Jennifer. “To be friends with Courteney is to be family with Courteney,” The Morning Show star concluded.

The mom-of-one was also spotted at the ceremony with her mini-me, Coco Arquette, 18, who Courteney welcomed with her ex-husband, David Arquette, 51. Courteney and her former love were married from 1999 until they officially divorced in 2013. Since their parting, the Homecourt founder has not re-married, however, David has been married to Christina McLarty, 41, since 2015.