Courteney Cox Celebrates Daughter Coco’s 18th Birthday With Throwback Pics & Tribute

Courteney Cox‘s one and only child is officially a (legal) adult! Coco Arquette turned 18 on Monday, June 13 and her famous mom celebrated the big day with the sweetest Instagram tribute. Courteney, 57, shared three photos in her post, the last being a throwback shot of Coco wearing a princess dress as a young girl. As for the two recent images, one depicted Coco holding two puppies, while the other featured Courteney and her daughter taking a selfie on the beach.

Of course, Courteney had the sweetest words to share to her daughter in the caption of her post. “Happy 18th birthday coco! I’m so proud to be your mom,” the Friends alum gushed. “You are courageous, smart, deep, funny, unique and beautiful with the biggest heart. I can’t wait to see what’s next. I love you x,” she added. Courteney’s famous pals Kate Hudson, Octavia Spencer, Leslie Mann, Kathy Najimy and Ali Wentworth all wished Coco a happy birthday in the comments section.

Courteney has such a close bond with her daughter, who she shares with ex David Arquette. In September, Courteney hilariously tried to document Coco’s first day of her senior year on Instagram. “It’s the first day of the last year of Coco going to school,” Courteney said in the clip. “She’s a senior. Big day.” However, the teenager just wasn’t in the mood to be on camera. “Please stop filming,” Coco said to her mom.

Even though she has two famous parents, Coco is fairly private about her personal life. But the teen does show off her singing talents in videos that Courteney proudly shares. Coco has belted out Adele‘s “Chasing Pavements, “Burn” from Hamilton, Fleetwood Mac’s “Silver Springs” and Demi Lovato’s “Anyone.” Each and every time, Courteney expresses to her fans how proud she is, and always will be, of her talented daughter.