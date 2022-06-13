Jennifer Aniston Re-Wears Courteney Cox’s ‘Friends’ Dress 20 Years Later

Jennifer Aniston is putting her Friends memorabilia to good use! The actress had a session with her hairstylist on June 12, and he posted a photo of them, which showed her wearing a dress that pal Courteney Cox wore on the sitcom in 2002. Courteney wore the dress during season 8’s 22nd episode, and Jennifer swiped the ensemble after filming wrapped. Twenty years later, she proved she can still fit into it as she rocked it for the gorgeous selfie with Chris McMillan.

While promoting the Friends reunion in May 2021, Jennifer confirmed that she still had the dress in her possession. “I went into [Monica]’s line of clothes and I pulled it out and I still have it and wear it to this day,” she told People at the time. “I still wear it and it fits. It’s tiny little flowers with a black, lace v-neck and a cap sleeve with a slight ruffle. It will always be in style.”

After re-wearing the dress in 2022, Jennifer took to her Instagram Story to readdress the situation. She posted stills of Courteney wearing the dress on Friends with the caption, “Does the dress look familiar? Still got it!” She then shared the selfie with Chris on her own Story to prove that the dress is one and the same.

View Related Gallery Jennifer Aniston Then & Now: See Pics Of The 'Friends' Icon Through The Years Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Tri Star Tv/Kobal/Shutterstock (5853885a) Jennifer Aniston Jennifer Aniston - 1992 Tri Star TV TV Portrait Edge, The (US TV Series)

Friends ran for 10 seasons in the late 90s and early 2000s. Jennifer and Courteney, as well as Lisa Kudrow, have stayed close in the years since the series finale. However, the full cast got back together for a reunion special in 2021, taking them back to the set where they filmed and more. The group discussed their favorite memories of the show, as well as how its become a pop culture phenomenon over the years. The reunion can be streamed on HBO Max.