Jennifer Aniston Has Epic ‘Friends’ Reunion With Courteney Cox & Lisa Kudrow During 2020 Emmys

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, and Lisa Kudrow surprised fans with the ultimate ‘Friends’ reunion at the 2020 Emmys, revealing to host Jimmy Kimmel that they’re roommates IRL, too!

Jennifer Aniston can’t imagine why people are so shocked that Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow were watching the Emmys together at home. They’ve been roommates since 1994, after all! The Friends stars reunited for the 2020 Emmy Awards to celebrate her nomination, and poke a little fun at host Jimmy Kimmel, who was totally shocked to see them all together — especially since Jen had just been at the Staples Center helping him present awards!

IM SCREAMING JENNIFER ANISTON, COURTENEY COX AND LISA KUDROW!! THE FRIENDS WOMEN ARE TOGETHER. #emmys pic.twitter.com/m3mRyzFwfc — thay 🦙 (@beingamaguire) September 21, 2020

Jimmy called up Jennifer at home, who had changed out of her black evening gown and into a pink bathrobe. “I barely made it, but we’re here,” Jen said. Earlier in the night, Jimmy had joked that only nominees who were home during the show could actually receive an Emmy. Courteney suddenly popped into the frame and told Jimmy that, duh, she and Jen live together. He was totally baffled when Lisa showed up and sat down beside them, too.

“Yeah, where else would I live?” Lisa said, laughing.”Yeah, like people live with their families,” she added sarcastically. Someone who also lives with the trio, surprisingly? Jason Bateman, whom Jimmy kicked out of the Staples Center earlier in the night for pretending to be a cardboard cutout. “Just until he leaves for college,” Jen deadpanned. Jen was up for Lead Actress Drama Series for The Morning Show, but lost to Euphoria‘s Zendaya.

Jen was the first guest to appear at the 2020 Emmy Awards. After Jimmy delivered his razor-sharp monologue, the actress arrived onstage to present the first award — very distant from Jimmy. They took their safety seriously… maybe a little too seriously. Jimmy insisted on “sanitizing” the envelope holding the name of the winner, by spraying it with disinfectant and lighting it on fire. It was up to Jen to put out the fire, and stop a bigger one from spreading onstage. Oops!