‘The Morning Show’ Season 3: The Season 4 Renewal, New Cast Members & More You Need To Know

The Morning Show has been renewed for season 4 already.

Jon Hamm has joined the cast.

has joined the cast. Season 3 does not have a premiere date yet.

The early AM drama will continue with The Morning Show season 3 — and season 4. The hit Apple TV+ series starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon will return for season 3 in the fall. On April 30, Apple TV+ announced that The Morning Show had been renewed for season 4… before season 3 even premieres.

There will be a number of changes in front of and behind the camera with The Morning Show season 3. Acting heavyweights have joined the show in key roles. HollywoodLife has rounded up all we know so far about The Morning Show season 3.

The Morning Show Season 3 Release Date

Apple TV+ hasn’t released an official release date for The Morning Show season 3. Filming wrapped on February 9, 2023, and season 3 will premiere this fall.

The first season premiered on November 1, 2019. Apple TV+ released the first 3 episodes before moving to a weekly drop. With season 2, only one episode dropped per week. The streaming service has not revealed the release strategy for season 3 yet.

The Morning Show Season 3 Cast

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon will return for The Morning Show season 3 as Alex Levy and Bradley Jackson. They’ll be joined by other returning cast members, including Billy Crudup’s Cory Ellison, Mark Duplass’ Chip Black, Julianna Margulies’ Laura Peterson, Karen Pittman’s Mia Jordan, Greta Lee’s Stella Bak, and more.

When she finished filming her final season 3 scenes as Alex, Jennifer shared sweet behind-the-scenes photos from the set on Instagram. She also included a heartfelt video of herself tearing up while saying goodbye to the cast and crew.

Reese also reflected on filming season 3 during her last days on set. From set photos to selfies with Jen, a fun time was clearly had by all. “Last days of shooting @themorningshow. Season 3 is on the WAY!” she captioned her Instagram post.

There will be several new additions to The Morning Show season 3. Mad Men alum Jon Hamm will play Paul Marks, a corporate titan who sets his sights on UBA, pulling Cory, Alex, and Bradley into his powerful orbit.

Nicole Beharie has joined the show as Christina Hunter, a grounded, competitive, and charismatic millennial who is a new anchor on The Morning Show. Christina works hard, plays hard, and navigates the Teacup with good-humored irreverence. Nicole recently starred in Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul and Scenes From A Marriage.

Parks & Recreation alum Natalie Morales will recur as Kate Danton, Stella’s best friend from Stanford where they were part of a start-up incubator run by Paul Marks, according to Variety. Tig Notaro will play Amanda Robinson, the chief of staff to corporate titan Paul Marks, Deadline reports.

Stephen Fry has joined the cast as Leonard Cromwell, a ruthless UBA board member working to steer the company through troubled financial waters, according to Deadline. Stephen recently appeared in The Sandman and The Dropout.

While it was touch-and-go whether or not Marcia Gay Harden would be able to return as journalist Maggie Brener, Jennifer confirmed in her season 3 wrap post that Marcia will be back in season 3. “If we could work it in so that Maggie could come back for a day or two, I would love that,” Marcia had previously told ET. “She’s got to drum up another interesting story. And I think because of how it was left off, she has to drum it up with a different kind of humanity.”

What Will Happen In The Morning Show Season 3?

The stars have been pretty tight-lipped about The Morning Show season 3 spoilers. However, Jennifer was able to tease the new season during her March 2023 appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

Everybody has a secret. We’re revealing a lot of secrets. There’s definitely romance,” Jennifer said. She mentioned her new co-star, Jon Hamm, in her interview. “We were very excited to get Mr. Hamm,” the Murder Mystery star gushed.

There will be a bit of a time jump in season 3. “Well, we start after the pandemic,” Karen told E! News in August 2022. “I think I can safely tease that.”

Reese also teased to ET that “there is lots of romance this year.” Jennifer and Jon were spotted a number of times filming scenes for the show, indicating that Alex and Paul could be striking up a romance in season 3. It’s time for Alex to be happy!

Reese revealed that Paul is a “very complex character” in an interview with Deadline. She added, “He’s a media mogul and he gives Billy Crudup a run for his money, which I think is the most fun part too, because Billy could eat a scene like I’ve never seen somebody eat a scene, and Hamm gets to come in and give him a great foil.”

Kerry Ehrin, who stepped down as showrunner ahead of season 3, revealed at the end of season 2 that she definitely wanted to see “more of Bradley and Laura” in season 3. “I feel like Alex has come to a place for the first time since the pilot of accepting who she is and facing her worst fears, and I want to see how the phoenix rises from the ashes for her, and learning how to have a full life and be present and loving,” she told Deadline. “I know these don’t sound like big, hooky plot points, but this is how I begin a story: I begin from what I see inside the character and what I want to experience next with them, and I feel like Alex deserves that at this point. I’m curious where the fate of UBA is going. I love the Cory-Stella relationship. I think they are a great story about sort of the transition of the old world and the new world, and I think they’re both just such rich characters, and I’m excited to see how they develop.”

Kerry will continue to be a consultant in season 3. Charlotte Stroud took over as showrunner of The Morning Show.

What Happened In Season 2?

The Morning Show season 2 was a whirlwind from start to finish. Mitch Kessler, the controversial morning show host played by Steve Carell, drove his car off a cliff and killed himself. And that was just episode 7 of the second season. Even though Mitch is gone, Paola’s documentary about him is still out there, and Cory may have convinced her to air it.

Season 2 ended in the thick of the COVID-19 pandemic with a number of loose ends. Daniel quit his job to be with an elderly loved one during the pandemic. In the season 2 finale, Alex got COVID-19 and ended up detailing her experience with it on the new streaming service UBA+. After a hard year for her, this could signal her big comeback in the public eye.

Meanwhile, Cory finally admitted that he is in love with Bradley, who became romantically involved with Laura in season 2. Bradley wasn’t able to respond to Cory’s declaration of love because she got a call that her brother had been found in a hospital. Cory and Bradley raced to the hospital and walked into a COVID-infested emergency room without any PPE protection.

Reese Witherspoon revealed she’s invested in this love triangle. “I’m really interested in their love triangle between Laura and Cory, the complexity of the chemistry she has with Cory,” the actress told The Hollywood Reporter. “But, again, it’s a person she works with, so I’m really curious how it all plays out.” Billy Crudup admitted that he doesn’t “know what kind of potential there is in the future [with Cory and Bradley].”

As for Bradley’s relationship with her brother, Reese is “really interested in what the next step would be” after the season 2 finale because “it’s such a big piece of her life. Your siblings can really define you, and either help you or torpedo you.”