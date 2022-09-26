Jennifer Aniston Cruises Around NYC With Jon Hamm In A Porsche Filming ‘The Morning Show’

Jennifer Aniston has a handsome new co-star on The Morning Show! The 53-year-old actress filmed scenes for season 3 of the show with Jon Hamm in New York City on Monday, September 26. Jennifer, 53, and Jon, 51, were all smiles as they drove in a silver Porsche, while surrounded by camera crew and producers of the Apple TV+ series.

Jennifer was the one driving the Porsche while Jon sat in the passenger seat. She was dressed in a black jacket and blue jeans. She also wore glasses. Jennifer plays the cunning Alex Levy opposite Reese Witherspoon on the series, which is currently in production for season 3. They are both producers on the show as well.

In the on-set photos, Jon was in character as he was smiling and laughing with Jennifer shooting scenes for the show. Jon’s casting in The Morning Show season 3 was officially announced in August. He’s playing a “corporate titan” named Paul Marks who “sets his sights on UMB,” where Jennifer and Reese’s characters work.

Jon Hamm isn’t the only actor joining season 3 of The Morning Show. Stephen Fry has been cast as Leonard Cromwell, a ruthless UBA board member who is focused on helping the company out of financial struggles. Also, Nicole Beharie has joined the cast as new anchor Christina Hunter.

Season 1 of The Morning Show premiered in November 2019 and earned 8 Emmy nominations in its first season, with Billy Crudup winning for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series. Season 2 premiered in September 2021 and featured new cast member Julianna Marguiles as Laura Peterson, an anchor at UBA News. The series also stars Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, and Desean Terry. Steve Carell‘s character died in the second season, so he’s not expected to return for season 3.