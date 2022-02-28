Naomi Watts & Billy Crudup Make Red Carpet Debut As A Couple After Nearly 5 Years Together

Naomi Watts & Billy Crudup, who have been quietly dating since 2017, walked their first red carpet together at the 2022 SAG Awards.

Naomi Watts, 53, and Billy Crudup, 53, are no longer keeping their romance private. After nearly five years of dating, the couple made their red carpet debut at the SAG Awards on February 27. Naomi wrapped her arms around Billy as the pair posed for photos while dressed in matching black outfits. The British actress stunned in a glittery dress, while her famous beau looked so handsome in a black tuxedo.

Naomi attended the event to support Billy, who was nominated for Best Drama Actor for his role in Apple TV+’s The Morning Show. He lost out to Lee Jung-jae of Netflix’s Squid Game. Billy’s co-stars Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston were also nominated for Best Female Actor, but that statuette went to Jung Ho-Yeon of Squid Game.

Naomi and Billy hadn’t attended a red carpet together before the 2022 SAGs. They started dating around the summer of 2017, after they filmed the Netflix series Gypsy together. Although the couple was seen out together several times afterwards, they declined to put their relationship in the spotlight. That is, until now!

Before Billy, Naomi was in a relationship with actor Liev Schreiber from 2005 to 2016. They welcomed two children together, sons Sasha, 14, and Kai, 13. She talked about her co-parenting relationship with Liev in an interview with Sunday Times Style magazine in 2019. “Having a good relationship has always been our endgame, and we’ve put a lot of energy and effort into making that so,” she explained. “It’s not always a cakewalk, as they say in America. But it makes complete sense that it is an absolute priority, because it really matters to the children.”

Billy, meanwhile, shares 18-year-old son William Atticus Parker with his ex, actress Mary-Louise Parker. He left Mary while she was pregnant to date Claire Danes for two years.