‘Squid Game’ Creator Claps Back After LeBron James Knocks The Show’s Ending

‘Squid Game’ creator Hwang Dong-hyuk had a biting response to LeBron James’ comments about not liking the show’s ending.

The creator of Netflix’s hit survival series Squid Game had a biting response to LeBron James’ comments about the finale. Earlier this month, the Los Angeles Lakers basketball player, 36, mentioned to teammate Anthony Davis that he didn’t like the ending of the debut season in a conversation captured by reporters during a press conference. The comment was brought up to creator Hwang Dong-hyuk in his interview with The Guardian on October 26, to which he replied after a laugh, “Have you seen Space Jam 2?”

squid game
Oh Yeong-su and Lee Jung-jae in Netflix’s hit series ‘Squid Game’ (Everett)

OK, ouch. Hwang, 50, said to the outlet, “LeBron James is cool and can say what he wants. I respect that. I’m very thankful he watched the whole series. But I wouldn’t change my ending. That’s my ending. If he has his own ending that would satisfy him, maybe he could make his own sequel.” The creator added, “I’ll check it out and maybe send him a message saying, ‘I liked your whole show, except the ending.’”

Some very light spoilers ahead. The revelation that the star basketball player was a fan of the series came during a press conference following a preseason game on October 12. Anthony, 28, asked his teammate if he finished the season, to which he replied, “Yeah, I did finish it. You finish it? You watched it? You done? Yeah, I didn’t like the ending though.” He added, “I know they start it off with a season two but like, get on the f*cking flight and go see your daughter, bro. Like what are you doing?”

The acclaimed South Korean series follows a group of cash-strapped, impoverished people who risk their lives to compete in deadly children’s games for a cash prize. The series has been compared to the likes of The Hunger Games and Parasite. LeBron certainly isn’t the only famous fan. The breakout hit has acquired a cult following among celebrities, including Cardi B, Taika Waititi, Chlöe Bailey, Kerry Washington, and Billie Eilish, among others. Billie recently told Australian TV program Sunrise that she watched the entire season in “just two days,” while others have tweeted their love for the show.