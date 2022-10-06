How To Dress Like The Cast Of ‘Squid Game’ On Halloween For Less Than $50

Image Credit: YOUNGKYU PARK/Netflix

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

If you have Netflix, chances are you have already watched the hit show, Squid Game. The South Korean series has become a huge hit and it seems to be all everyone can talk about. Luckily, it’s perfect timing, because Halloween is right around the corner. If you’re looking for a costume to wear, look no further, because we rounded up all different looks from the TV show that is sure to be a hit and you can shop them all below.

1. Urban Buck Full Zip Casual Tracksuit

This is the best costume as it’s a replica of the tracksuit worn by the players in the game. The unisex costume is super comfortable and comes with a zip-up jacket and matching sweatpants. Available in sizes ranging from small – XX-large – you can’t go wrong with this look. $43, amazon.com

2. Squid Game Player 067 Costume T-Shirt

If you’re looking to really look like one of the players in the show and want to be super comfortable, then this is the costume for you. This T-shirt has the same number as the main character in the show and you can pair it underneath the tracksuit above to get a really authentic costume. $23, amazon.com

3. Disguise Squid Game Adult Triangle Guard Jumpsuit

Another great costume is that of the villain in the show. All of the red players wore this red one-piece jumpsuit with a mesh mask. The outfit is available in sizes small & standard and it comes with both the jumpsuit and the mask. It’s unisex and super comfortable. Plus, the mask is breathable. $42, amazon.com

4. GirBoKi Game Movie Character

How can anyone forget the girl from Red Light, Green Light? The haunting massive plastic doll from the show that actually turned out to be a motion sensor that killed off people in the first game now comes in a costume. Included in the costume is the orange and yellow dress which is available in sizes small to XX-large. $27, amazon.com

5. Disguise Squid Game Circle Mask

The iconic mask worn by the men in red is available in all three shapes from the show – triangle, square, and circle. You can wear your own red jumpsuit with it and the best part is, it’s super lightweight and breathable, so you won’t be uncomfortable when you wear it. $20, amazon.com

6. Infinite Basics Squid Masked Man Game Mask

If you want to be the “boss” from the show – then this mask is perfect. It’s durable and breathable, plus, it looks exactly like the one worn by the head villain in the show. All you need to wear it with is a long black hooded robe and you are good to go. $15, amazon.com