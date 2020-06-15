See Pic
Hollywood Life

J.Lo & A-Rod Rock Matching Black Outfits While Checking Out $70K A Month Beach House — Pic

Jennifer Lopez Alex Rodriguez
Clint Brewer Photography / BACKGRID
New York, NY - Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez arrive to Ulta Beauty for a perfume launch party this evening. J-Lo stuns in an all-white look for her outing. Pictured: Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez BACKGRID USA 26 SEPTEMBER 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez seen looking at a $70,000 a month Malibu beachfront house with 3 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms and 3,375sqft.
Jennifer Lopez, Emme Maribel Muniz, Maximilian David Muniz and Alex Rodriguez Pegasus World Cup, Hallandale Beach, Florida, USA - 25 Jan 2020
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Pegasus World Cup, Hallandale Beach, Florida, USA - 25 Jan 2020 View Gallery View Gallery 20 Photos.
Political News Editor

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez were totally twinning while checking out a potential, pricey summer home in Malibu. The engaged couple looked picture perfect in their all-black outfits and white kicks.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have officially entered clone couple mode. The engaged couple were spotted truly living their best lives in Malibu on June 14, and they dressed in practically the same outfit for their day of fun in the sun. Well… Jennifer’s was just a little bit sexier. The couple clearly couldn’t shed their New York City roots, despite the Los Angeles summer heat, rocking all-black clothing to check out a $70,000 a month beachfront property.

Jennifer Lopez Alex Rodriguez
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez spotted checking out a Malibu beach house on 6/14/20 (Clint Brewer Photography / BACKGRID)

The “Let’s Get Loud” singer, 50, rocked a pair of liquid, high-waisted leggings that hugged all of her curves, and a black, cropped t-shirt. She completed the look with a pair of chunky white sneakers from The Kooples printed with the words “Finesse — tighten up,” and black sunglasses. A-Rod, 44, did his own take on his fiancée‘s ensemble: a plain black tee, black jeans, and a pair of white Stan Smiths. It appears that he was even wearing the same pair of shades as his love!

One week before their real estate hunt, the couple took to the streets of Los Angeles with thousands of other protesters to march for Black Lives Matter, holding signs made by her 12-year-old twins, Max and Emme. Jennifer revealed on Instagram that Max encouraged her and Alex to protest. “Max told me a few days ago: ‘you know mom, since you have a following like some of my YouTuber gamers and they ask us to support things and we do, you should do that for George Floyd.'”

The couple, who have been quarantined together in Miami throughout the coronavirus crisis, were previously upset about their canceled wedding plans. As a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in early May, they had been trying to brainstorm creative ways to get married, like over Zoom — or as A-Rod joked, at a drive thru chapel. They’re okay waiting to get hitched, though.

“Jennifer and Alex love each other very much and don’t need to be married to solidify that,” the source said. They’re in a holding pattern like everyone else and will get back to [wedding planning] when it’s safe. As for now though, the focus is not on the wedding until this pandemic passes.”