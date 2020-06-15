Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez were totally twinning while checking out a potential, pricey summer home in Malibu. The engaged couple looked picture perfect in their all-black outfits and white kicks.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have officially entered clone couple mode. The engaged couple were spotted truly living their best lives in Malibu on June 14, and they dressed in practically the same outfit for their day of fun in the sun. Well… Jennifer’s was just a little bit sexier. The couple clearly couldn’t shed their New York City roots, despite the Los Angeles summer heat, rocking all-black clothing to check out a $70,000 a month beachfront property.

The “Let’s Get Loud” singer, 50, rocked a pair of liquid, high-waisted leggings that hugged all of her curves, and a black, cropped t-shirt. She completed the look with a pair of chunky white sneakers from The Kooples printed with the words “Finesse — tighten up,” and black sunglasses. A-Rod, 44, did his own take on his fiancée‘s ensemble: a plain black tee, black jeans, and a pair of white Stan Smiths. It appears that he was even wearing the same pair of shades as his love!

One week before their real estate hunt, the couple took to the streets of Los Angeles with thousands of other protesters to march for Black Lives Matter, holding signs made by her 12-year-old twins, Max and Emme. Jennifer revealed on Instagram that Max encouraged her and Alex to protest. “Max told me a few days ago: ‘you know mom, since you have a following like some of my YouTuber gamers and they ask us to support things and we do, you should do that for George Floyd.'”

The couple, who have been quarantined together in Miami throughout the coronavirus crisis, were previously upset about their canceled wedding plans. As a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in early May, they had been trying to brainstorm creative ways to get married, like over Zoom — or as A-Rod joked, at a drive thru chapel. They’re okay waiting to get hitched, though.

“Jennifer and Alex love each other very much and don’t need to be married to solidify that,” the source said. They’re in a holding pattern like everyone else and will get back to [wedding planning] when it’s safe. As for now though, the focus is not on the wedding until this pandemic passes.”