Noami Watts & Liev Schreiber Make Rare Joint Outing With Kids Sasha, 13, & Kai, 12, 5 Years After Split

Naomi Watt and Liev Schreiber were spotted walking along the streets of New York City with their sons, Sasha and Kai, while wearing stylish outfits.

Liev Schreiber, 53, and Naomi Watts, 52, looked relaxed during their latest outing with their kids this week. The ex-lovebirds were photographed walking in New York City with their sons Sasha, 13, and Kai, 12, and they all looked stylish in fashionably comfortable outfits. At one point, they stopped to converse with each other as the actress carried a manila envelope and the actor appeared to look in his wallet.

Liev donned a blue T-shirt under a dark blue blazer, dark blue jeans, and tan shoes during the stroll while Naomi wore a light brown dress with multi-colored patterns on it under a dark denim jacket and brown slip-on shoes. One of their blonde young ones wore a light blue button-down top, dark blue pants, and gray sneakers while the other wore a ruffled pink dress, gray socks, and white metallic gold-colored sneakers.

Liev and Naomi’s latest family outing comes five years after their split in 2016. The stars dated for 11 years before calling it quits and were one of Hollywood’s hottest couples. Although they’re no longer involved in a romance together, they still work hard at co-parenting in a healthy manner and have been seen hanging out together with their kids on more than one occasion.

Back in March 2020, they reunited to go on a hike with their boys in Los Angeles and were spotted rocking sweatshirts and other workout gear while walking alongside each other. They also brought their adorable Yorkshire Terrier, Bob, along and looked like any other family enjoying the outdoors.

Shortly before the hike, Naomi, who is currently dating actor Billy Crudup, talked about her co-parenting relationship with Liev in an interview with Sunday Times Style magazine in 2019. “Having a good relationship has always been our endgame, and we’ve put a lot of energy and effort into making that so,” she explained. “It’s not always a cakewalk, as they say in America. But it makes complete sense that it is an absolute priority, because it really matters to the children. You can see how there are so many things that can make a kid feel anxious, and knowing that their parents can be in the same room and joyfully, it means a lot to them.”