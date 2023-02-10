Jennifer Aniston Fights Back Tears As She Wraps ‘The Morning Show’ Season 3 With Reese Witherspoon: Watch

That’s a wrap! Jennifer Aniston and company have another season of The Morning Show in the bag. The Friends star, 53, was happy to celebrate after finishing up shooting for the Apple TV+ series’ third season. Jen gave fans a cool behind-the-scenes glimpse into the drama, via a sweet Feb. 9, 2023, Instagram, which featured photos and video from their latest run.

Jennifer was overcome with emotion in a video that wrapped the post. In the clip, the Murder Mystery actress choked back tears while addressing the cast and crew. There, she told the team, “I’m so lucky I get to work with you, thank you for everything.” Then, she wrapped her friend and castmate Reese Witherspoon in a hug.

Other photos in the carousel featured costars Mark Duplass, Marcia Gay Harden, and newcomer Jon Hamm. In one particularly cute pic, Jen and Jon posed in an off-road buggy wearing matching blue helmets.

Jen was just as affectionate towards her team in the post’s caption. There, she told followers, “That’s a wrap on Season 3.” Not afraid to gush about the production, the star went on, “Love love LOVE this @themorningshow crew. So much more to come!”

Reese totally echoed the sentiment online. The Legally Blonde star took to the comment section to share, “Love you and Our whole cast& crew SO MUCH!!”

Miss Witherspoon previously mentioned work on The Morning Show was “nearly done,” back in January. Talking to Entertainment Tonight about season three, she said, “It’s so good. We obviously added Jon Hamm, which has been so fun. We have all these new cast members who have just upped the game. I will say, there is lots of romance this year.”

The Morning Show has won critical acclaim for its insightful look into the intense world of morning television. In addition to earning a Golden Globe nomination for Best Drama Series in 2020 and 2022, Jennifer has been praised for her performance as Alex Levy. She won a SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series in 2019.