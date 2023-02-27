Courteney Cox Has Mini ‘Friends’ Reunion With Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow At Walk Of Fame Ceremony

Courteney Cox couldn’t resist staging a mini Friends reunion as she received her official star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday! The Scream actress, 58, was seen posing with longtime pals and former castmates Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow at the cloudy February 27 ceremony, effectively creating a small reunion for the show that made them megastars from 1994 – 2004. In the middle, the actress and mom of one held her official plaque and stood in front of the brand-new star, with Jennifer on her right arm and Lisa on her left. She rocked an elegant, long black skirt with a jacket and matching boots and finished the look with a necklace and pendant. The former Monica Gellar wore her famous dark brunette locks down and positively glowed as she knelt down by the iconic star for photos. Jennifer and Lisa coordinated beautifully, both wearing black pants, jackets, and boots.

Lisa and Jennifer also joined Courteney at the podium, where they spoke about their experiences with her. In a clip posted to Variety‘s twitter account, Jennifer expressed gratitude to be there, “As your coworkers, your friends, and your family, your sisters” before Lisa added that it had been 30 years the trio had known each other. “No not 30 years, that’s a typo,” quipped Jennifer. “To be friends with Courteney is to be family with Courteney,” Jennifer said in the emotional speech. In other pics, friend Laura Dern, who was scheduled to speak, was also seen joining the trio. Courteney directed Laura in a 2008 short film titled, The Monday Before Thanksgiving.

The lessons she learned on the set of the popular NBC comedy, she said ahead of the ceremony, were lasting. “Friends taught me the importance of camaraderie and really sticking together,” she said in part, per Variety. “These friendships were at the most important time in my life, and we went through so many things together. And it just taught me about being there for each other — I know, that’s the song: ‘I’ll be there for you.’ But it’s true. It was so nice to work with people that could bounce ideas off each other. Everybody wanted the best for everybody.”