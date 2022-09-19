Courteney Cox & David Arquette’s Daughter Coco, 18, Models Bikini In Gorgeous Photo

The stunning snapshot is a rarity for Coco Arquette, who has posted less than 10 times on Instagram this year. See the photo here!

By:
September 19, 2022 5:25PM EDT
Courteney Cox daughter Coco
View gallery
Emily Ratajkowski sun bathes at Paradise Cove in Malibu, CA. Emily showed off her stunning figure in a white bikini and large sunhat. She sipped beer as she relaxed with her boyfriend Jeff Magid. Pictured: Emily Ratajkowski,Jeff Magid,Emily Ratajkowski Jeff Magid Ref: SPL1459488 090317 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Model Candice Swanepoel is spotted at the beach in Miami Beach, Florida. Candice wore a 'C bralette' bikini top in surfer stripe colors from her own bikini line, tropicofc. She combined it with a green and red skirt. Pictured: Candice Swanepoel Ref: SPL5486718 180922 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Pichichipixx / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Maui, HI - *EXCLUSIVE* - Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards daughter Sami Sheen shows off her assets with a cheeky photoshoot on the beach in Maui today. The "Only Fans" star was spotted on the beach with her sisters doing a photo shoot and taking a dip in the ocean. Richards and her daughters are on a girls only vacation in the islands. Pictured: Sami Sheen BACKGRID USA 10 SEPTEMBER 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Stewy / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: James Gourley/Shutterstock

Courteney Cox and David Arquette‘s daughter Coco Arquette is all grown up and gorgeous! The 18-year-old took to Instagram over the weekend to model a cheetah print swimsuit, which can be seen in the second photo of the below carousel. Coco kneeled on a boat and fixed her bathing suit for the candid picture, which she simply captioned with a smiley face emoji. Coco had her dirty blonde hair pulled back in a low bun and accessorized with black shades, a gold necklace, and a belly ring.

In the first photo of the carousel, she stunned in a figure-hugging black halter top. She wore a white cardigan that hung off her shoulders and added some gold with the same necklace from the bikini shot and a pair of hoop earrings. Coco wore her hair straightened and down and sported some natural-looking makeup. The last portion of her slide was a video that showed her riding in the back of a car and had a funky filter over it that turned her purple.

The Sept. 18 post is a rarity for the famous teen, as she is not very active on the platform and has just seven posts from this year. Her mother also does not post about her too much. The last snapshot Courteney, 58, shared of Coco celebrated her 18th birthday in June. “Happy 18th birthday coco! I’m so proud to be your mom,” the Friends alum wrote as a caption that accompanied a photo of Coco as a small child and a recent one, as well as a selfie of the pair at the beach. “You are courageous, smart, deep, funny, unique and beautiful with the biggest heart. I can’t wait to see what’s next. I love you x”.

It’s clear Coco got her beautiful looks from her mother, who is aging gracefully. Over the summer, Courtney posted a bikini shot like her daughter, although it was a video that showed her taking the helm of a motorboat. The boat was in the serene waters of the Amalfi Coast and Courtney donned a black bikini with a white outline. Like her daughter, she paired sunglasses and a necklace with her swimsuit.

Earlier in the year, the pair were spotted out in Malibu grabbing lunch. They both dressed casually for the outing, wearing jeans and jackets to beat the winter air. Coco was a bit more active on social media earlier in the year and even posted a photo of herself slaying in a satin silver dress.

Aside from being the daughter of a top Hollywood actress, Coco has been known for her impressive vocals, which her mother has shown off on Instagram several times.

More From Our Partners

ad