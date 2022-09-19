Courteney Cox & David Arquette’s Daughter Coco, 18, Models Bikini In Gorgeous Photo

Courteney Cox and David Arquette‘s daughter Coco Arquette is all grown up and gorgeous! The 18-year-old took to Instagram over the weekend to model a cheetah print swimsuit, which can be seen in the second photo of the below carousel. Coco kneeled on a boat and fixed her bathing suit for the candid picture, which she simply captioned with a smiley face emoji. Coco had her dirty blonde hair pulled back in a low bun and accessorized with black shades, a gold necklace, and a belly ring.

In the first photo of the carousel, she stunned in a figure-hugging black halter top. She wore a white cardigan that hung off her shoulders and added some gold with the same necklace from the bikini shot and a pair of hoop earrings. Coco wore her hair straightened and down and sported some natural-looking makeup. The last portion of her slide was a video that showed her riding in the back of a car and had a funky filter over it that turned her purple.

The Sept. 18 post is a rarity for the famous teen, as she is not very active on the platform and has just seven posts from this year. Her mother also does not post about her too much. The last snapshot Courteney, 58, shared of Coco celebrated her 18th birthday in June. “Happy 18th birthday coco! I’m so proud to be your mom,” the Friends alum wrote as a caption that accompanied a photo of Coco as a small child and a recent one, as well as a selfie of the pair at the beach. “You are courageous, smart, deep, funny, unique and beautiful with the biggest heart. I can’t wait to see what’s next. I love you x”.

It’s clear Coco got her beautiful looks from her mother, who is aging gracefully. Over the summer, Courtney posted a bikini shot like her daughter, although it was a video that showed her taking the helm of a motorboat. The boat was in the serene waters of the Amalfi Coast and Courtney donned a black bikini with a white outline. Like her daughter, she paired sunglasses and a necklace with her swimsuit.

Earlier in the year, the pair were spotted out in Malibu grabbing lunch. They both dressed casually for the outing, wearing jeans and jackets to beat the winter air. Coco was a bit more active on social media earlier in the year and even posted a photo of herself slaying in a satin silver dress.

Aside from being the daughter of a top Hollywood actress, Coco has been known for her impressive vocals, which her mother has shown off on Instagram several times.