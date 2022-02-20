See Pics

Coco Arquette, 17, Is Just As Tall As Mom Courteney Cox On Lunch Date At Nobu Malibu

The ‘Friends’ alum and her adorable teen daughter were twinning in denim and black boots for the fun family outing in the tony seaside town.

Courteney Cox and her teenage girl Coco Arquette love to get in some mother/daughter bonding time whenever they can! The Friends alum, 57, and her only child, 17, were spotted grabbing some lunch at celeb hot spot Nobu in Malibu on Saturday (Feb. 19). While Courteney kept her arm around Coco entering the swanky eatery, the pair looked like twins in their matching denim jeans and designer black leather boots.

Courteney Cox and daughter Coco Arquette stepped out in Malibu on Feb. 19, 2022. (BENS / BACKGRID)

The Scream star cut a sophisticated figure in her pin-striped, brown blazer and heather grey turtleneck. With her trademark raven tresses left long and loose, Courteney looked every inch the classic movie star. She accessorized with a simple gold chain necklace and small hoop earrings. Coco, with her newly dyed blonde locks, kept cozy in a sherpa-lined, winter mountain jacket. The aspiring singer looked age-appropriate with her cute yellow top and plethora of bracelets.

Back in September, Courteney, who shares Coco with her ex David Arquette, was having a bit of early empty nest syndrome as she tried to document Coco’s first day of her senior year. On Instagram, Courteney shared video of Coco getting ready to head off to school. “It’s the first day of the last year of Coco going to school,” Courteney said in the clip. “She’s a senior. Big day,” But the teenager hilariously wasn’t feeling it. “Please stop filming,” Coco said.

Although Coco is relatively private, she does enjoy showing off her vocal talents in various Instagram videos shared by her mother. Most recently, Coco belted out Adele‘s “Chasing Pavements” in August. Courteney has also shared Coco’s amazing performance of “Burn” from “Hamilton,” as well as Fleetwood Mac’s “Silver Springs” and even Demi Lovato’s heartbreaking “Anyone.” To celebrate Mother’s Day, she and Courteney gave their own rendition of Taylor Swift’s “Cardigan.” It was truly a special moment for the mother and daughter. “Happy Early Mother’s Day to all those out there who are mothers, have been mothers, will be mothers, or love like mothers,” Courteney captioned her post.

 