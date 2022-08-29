Courteney Cox, 58, Sports Black String Bikini On Italy Vacation With BF Johnny McDaid: Photos

Courteney Cox stunned as she emerged from the Mediterranean Sea after a dip. The 'Friends' star is currently vacationing in Italy with BF Johnny McDaid.

By:
August 29, 2022 12:03AM EDT
View gallery
Ashley Graham shows off her curves in this new swimsuit campaign. The American plus-sized model has teamed up with Swimsuitsforall on a line of beachwear ranging from one-pieces to string bikinis for women sizes 10 to 24. The 28-year-old size 16 catwalk beauty poses on a boat as she models the collection, which includes the Ashley Graham x swimsuitsforall Intrigue Bikini, which is studded with more than 520 Swarovski crystals. Editorial use only. **Mandatory credit - Swimsuitsforall.com / Splash News** Pictured: Ashley Graham for Swimsuitsforall Ref: SPL1296455 070616 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
American singer, songwriter and actress Mary J. Blige was pictured looking amazing in a string bikini as she drank her own wine brand, called 'Sun Goddess'. The 50-year-old Grammy winner also posed with some bottles of Sun Goddess Sauvignon Blanc as she enjoyed a beautiful sunny beach day on the VIP sunbeds of her luxury beachfront hotel with a female friend. Pictured: Mary J. Blige Ref: SPL5280587 111221 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Fred Montana / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Bella Hadid and boyfriend Marc Kalman enjoy a fun day out at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on July 12, 2021 in Atibes, France. The model, 24, showed off her phenomenal figure in a tiny navy string bikini as she spent Monday afternoon frolicking alongside her art director boyfriend. Photo by ABACAPRESS.COM Pictured: Bella Hadid Ref: SPL5238516 120721 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com United Arab Emirates Rights, Australia Rights, Bahrain Rights, Canada Rights, Greece Rights, India Rights, Israel Rights, South Korea Rights, New Zealand Rights, Qatar Rights, Saudi Arabia Rights, Singapore Rights, Thailand Rights, Taiwan Rights, United Kingdom Rights, United States of America Rights
Image Credit: Cobra Team / BACKGRID

Courteney Cox once again slayed her bikini look. The actress, 58, went with a black string two-piece for another day at sea in Italy. Court sported wet, slicked back hair after going for a dip in the warm Mediterranean Sea during her vacation in Capri, Italy with boyfriend Johnny McDaid, 46, on Sunday, Aug. 28. Her triangle shaped top included a long, wrap around drawstring which she tied with a bow in front. The Friends alum kept the rest of her look simple with a snake chain necklace, along with a chunky ring and bracelet.

Courteney Cox rocks a black string bikini in Italy. (Cobra Team / BACKGRID)

In other photos, Courteney pulled her raven-hued hair back into a low ponytail as she held onto a pink and yellow noodle before heading into the ocean. The Birmingham, Alabama native stood on the rocky shores of the Amalfi Coast next to Johnny, who twinned with his girlfriend (and former fiancée) of nine years in a pair of black swim trunks. The Snow Patrol musician also held onto a green colored noodle of his own, also preparing to head in for a swim.

Courteney sported another black bikini — this time with a gray and black striped bottom — just days prior while boating around Positano. She was seen lounging on a deck as she caught some rays next to Johnny, who appeared to be totally passed out as he soaked up some vitamin D. In other snaps, Jennifer Aniston‘s BFF threw on a breezy black cover up and matching floppy hat as she sat near the back of the boat to soak in the views. Court and Johnny shared a lovely, romantic moment as they watched the sunset while holding hands before heading off the boat to seemingly grab some dinner.

The pair were previously engaged after just months of dating in Nov. 2014, and despite a brief split, eventually found their way back to each other. “He’s the kindest, most patient, best listener, curious, caring, not to mention talented and gorgeous partner,” Courteney wrote of her man in a birthday tribute, posted to Instagram in July 2021. The couple initially met in 2013 after being introduced by Ed Sheeran. Courteney was previously married to ex David Arquette from 1999 to 2013, and the pair share daughter Coco, now 18.

More From Our Partners

ad