Courteney Cox, 58, Sports Black String Bikini On Italy Vacation With BF Johnny McDaid: Photos

Courteney Cox once again slayed her bikini look. The actress, 58, went with a black string two-piece for another day at sea in Italy. Court sported wet, slicked back hair after going for a dip in the warm Mediterranean Sea during her vacation in Capri, Italy with boyfriend Johnny McDaid, 46, on Sunday, Aug. 28. Her triangle shaped top included a long, wrap around drawstring which she tied with a bow in front. The Friends alum kept the rest of her look simple with a snake chain necklace, along with a chunky ring and bracelet.

In other photos, Courteney pulled her raven-hued hair back into a low ponytail as she held onto a pink and yellow noodle before heading into the ocean. The Birmingham, Alabama native stood on the rocky shores of the Amalfi Coast next to Johnny, who twinned with his girlfriend (and former fiancée) of nine years in a pair of black swim trunks. The Snow Patrol musician also held onto a green colored noodle of his own, also preparing to head in for a swim.

Courteney sported another black bikini — this time with a gray and black striped bottom — just days prior while boating around Positano. She was seen lounging on a deck as she caught some rays next to Johnny, who appeared to be totally passed out as he soaked up some vitamin D. In other snaps, Jennifer Aniston‘s BFF threw on a breezy black cover up and matching floppy hat as she sat near the back of the boat to soak in the views. Court and Johnny shared a lovely, romantic moment as they watched the sunset while holding hands before heading off the boat to seemingly grab some dinner.

The pair were previously engaged after just months of dating in Nov. 2014, and despite a brief split, eventually found their way back to each other. “He’s the kindest, most patient, best listener, curious, caring, not to mention talented and gorgeous partner,” Courteney wrote of her man in a birthday tribute, posted to Instagram in July 2021. The couple initially met in 2013 after being introduced by Ed Sheeran. Courteney was previously married to ex David Arquette from 1999 to 2013, and the pair share daughter Coco, now 18.