Courteney Cox, 58, Sizzles In A Black Bikini While Vacationing With Boyfriend Johnny McDaid

Courteney Cox, 58, was a gorgeous sight to see during her latest outing. The Friends star was photographed taking in the sights of Positano, on southern Italy’s Amalfi Coast, while wearing a figure-flattering black bikini. She was joined by her boyfriend, Johnny McDaid, 46, and they spent their time walking along rocks by the water and laying on a boat under the sun.

Courteney added sunglasses and a necklace to her bikini look and changed into a striped bikini during her hangout on the boat. Johnny went shirtless and wore black swim trunks and a baseball cap as he closed his eyes and took in the sun’s warms rays. He also had on sunglasses and sported a full beard.

The lovebirds were also spotted sitting on the boat while donning non-swimwear. Courteney had on a black dress with loose quarter sleeves and a plunging neckline, and Johnny went with a long-sleeved dark-colored top while keeping his baseball cap on.

Courteney and Johnny’s latest getaway photos come after the former made headlines for being spotted on the set of Scream 6. The talented actress plays Gale Weathers in the horror franchise and after the success of Scream 5, the next addition began filming in Montreal, Canada. During the filming of the latest, she looked smart in a light blue pantsuit while holding a microphone outside of what appeared to be city hall. She also paired the fashionable outfit with lime green high heels.

When Courteney’s not hard at work in her acting career, she’s spending more of her days with Johnny, who is a member of the band Snow Patrol. The couple enjoyed a date night back in June when they visited London, England. They went for a stroll while hand in hand during the outing and looked as happy as could be as they smiled at nearby cameras. As always, they looked stylish with their outfits of choice, which included a suede forest green blazer over a black top and forest green pants for Courteney, and a black jacket over a gray shirt and black pants for Johnny.