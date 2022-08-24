Courteney Cox, 58, Sizzles In A Black Bikini While Vacationing With Boyfriend Johnny McDaid

Courteney Cox looked in shape and relaxed as she walked outside by the water and spent time on a boat, on southern Italy's Amalfi Coast.

By:
August 24, 2022 8:33PM EDT
View gallery
Singer Jennifer Lopez hits the pool with her entourage at their hotel in Miami, Florida on August 30, 2012. Lopez enjoyed tanning and relaxing on the lounge chairs while her son Max, daughter Emme and her boyfriend Casper Smart took a dip and played in the pool. Pictured: JENNIFER LOPEZ,CASPER SMART,JENNIFER LOPEZ CASPER SMART Ref: SPL428259 300812 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Saint Barthelemy, SAINT BARTHELEMY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Heidi Klum soaks up the sun while vacationing with Tom Kaulitz and his brother Bill Kaulitz in St. Barts. The model was seen relaxing on a pink mermaid float while enjoying a holiday on the Caribbean island. The 49 year old former VS model slipped her stunning figure into a cheeky pink string bikini for the outing and was seen in a Grecian style coverup and wide brim sunhat as she walked on the beach. Pictured: Tom Kaulitz, Bill Kaulitz, Heidi Klum BACKGRID USA 29 JULY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel relaxing on a yacht in Sardinia. 29 Jul 2022 Pictured: Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA882360_008.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: SplashNews.com

Courteney Cox, 58, was a gorgeous sight to see during her latest outing. The Friends star was photographed taking in the sights of Positano, on southern Italy’s Amalfi Coast, while wearing a figure-flattering black bikini. She was joined by her boyfriend, Johnny McDaid, 46, and they spent their time walking along rocks by the water and laying on a boat under the sun.

Courteney added sunglasses and a necklace to her bikini look and changed into a striped bikini during her hangout on the boat. Johnny went shirtless and wore black swim trunks and a baseball cap as he closed his eyes and took in the sun’s warms rays. He also had on sunglasses and sported a full beard.

Courteney Cox
Courteney Cox rocks a black bikini during a previous outing. (SplashNews.com)

The lovebirds were also spotted sitting on the boat while donning non-swimwear. Courteney had on a black dress with loose quarter sleeves and a plunging neckline, and Johnny went with a long-sleeved dark-colored top while keeping his baseball cap on.

Courteney and Johnny’s latest getaway photos come after the former made headlines for being spotted on the set of Scream 6. The talented actress plays Gale Weathers in the horror franchise and after the success of Scream 5, the next addition began filming in Montreal, Canada. During the filming of the latest, she looked smart in a light blue pantsuit while holding a microphone outside of what appeared to be city hall. She also paired the fashionable outfit with lime green high heels.

Courteney Cox
Courteney Cox in another bikini. (SplashNews.com)

When Courteney’s not hard at work in her acting career, she’s spending more of her days with Johnny, who is a member of the band Snow Patrol. The couple enjoyed a date night back in June when they visited London, England. They went for a stroll while hand in hand during the outing and looked as happy as could be as they smiled at nearby cameras. As always, they looked stylish with their outfits of choice, which included a suede forest green blazer over a black top and forest green pants for Courteney, and a black jacket over a gray shirt and black pants for Johnny.

More From Our Partners

ad