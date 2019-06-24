‘Friends’ Stars Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow & Courteney Cox Tease Reunion With Girls’ Night

Monica, Rachel, and Phoebe forever! Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, and Courteney Cox gave fans the ‘Friends’ reunion they’ve been craving during a girl’s night out. But, seriously — when’s the reboot?

In a world where Beverly Hills 90210 and The Hills are returning to TV with the original casts, more or less, it isn’t unreasonable to think Monica Geller, Phoebe Buffay, and Rachel Green could return to Central Perk for one last adventure. A Friends reunion seemed ever so closer on June 23 after Courteney Cox, 55, Lisa Kudrow, 55, and Jennifer Aniston, 50, got together for a girl’s night. “Trying to figure out what to say on Instagram….#gotnothing #friends #girlsnight,” Courteney captioned an IG picture of all three of them.

“Halfway there…” Lisa captioned a similar picture, indicating that they were missing Chandler Bing, Joey Tribbiani and Ross Geller, aka Matthew Perry, 49, Matt LeBlanc, 51, and David Schwimmer, 52. This “girls’ night out” comes one month after Courteney shared a throwback picture of the cast that really stirred up the reunion buzz. “The one where the six of us went to Vegas and no one knew we were F.R.I.E.N.D.S. yet,” she wrote, adding the hashtags #tbt #beforeitaired #lovetheseguys.

It’s been fifteen years since Friends went off the air, but the show remains incredibly popular. It seems like filming a one-off reunion or maybe a single season would be a no-brainer, right? Jennifer clearly thinks so, because she said that the cast is raring to go. “I told you this. I would do it. The girls would do it, and the boys would do it, I’m sure,” she said during the June 5 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “Listen, anything can happen.”

Well, not anything, at least, not yet. It would take a lot of fan support and demand to get a Friends reunion off the ground because the show’s creator isn’t feeling it. When Friends creator and Executive Producer Marta Kauffman was asked if there would ever be a reunion, she gave a “crisp ‘nope.’ “ Marta, who has gone on to executive produce Netflix’s Grace & Frankie, hasn’t been bitten by the nostalgia bug that has gotten everyone else and is content with leaving the series alone. “Why mess up a good thing? We wouldn’t want a reunion to disappoint fans,” she added. From the looks of things, fans might be disappointed if a reunion doesn’t happen.