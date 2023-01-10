Prince Harry Reveals William ‘Raised His Voice’ During Fight About Shaving Beard Before Wedding

Tension between Prince Harry and Prince William began long before Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to step away from the royal family. Harry details the downfall of his and William’s relationship in his new memoir, Spare, including one specific fight that took place ahead of Harry and Meghan’s 2018 wedding. Harry revealed that he asked Queen Elizabeth II permission to not shave his beard before the wedding, which she granted him. However, Harry said that William “bristled” at the idea of him rocking scruff on his big day because it’s not the “done thing” according to “military, rules and so forth.”

Harry claimed that he gave his older brother a “quick history lesson”, showing him other former royals who had been bearded while in uniform, but William said it wasn’t the same. Harry then told William that he’d already gotten permission from “Granny,” and said that the revelation caused William to become “livid.” He also claimed that William “raised his voice” during the discussion. “You put her in an uncomfortable position, Harold!” William reportedly said. “She had no choice but to say yes.”

“Willy always thought Granny had a soft spot for me, that she indulged me while holding him to an impossibly higher standard,” Harry wrote. “It irked him.” Harry revealed that the beard fight went on for “more than a week,” both in person and on the phone. “He wouldn’t let it go,” Harry wrote. “At one point he actually ordered me, as the Heir speaking to the Spare, to shave.”

Eventually, William admitted to the reason behind his anger over the situation: He had not been allowed to keep his beard when he married Kate Middleton seven years earlier. “He hated the idea of me enjoying a perk he’d been denied,” Harry revealed. Additionally, William was also harboring resentment over not being able to wear the uniform he wanted on his wedding day. “In one of our beard debates, he complained bitterly about my being able to marry in my Household Cavalry frock coat, which he’d wanted to wear for his wedding,” Harry explained.

Harry revealed that he told William he was being “ridiculous,” but said that his brother “kept getting angrier and angrier.” In the end, Harry held his own. “Finally, I told him flatly and defiantly that his bearded brother was getting married soon, and he could either get on board or not. The choice was up to him,” Harry concluded.

Unfortunately, things spiraled even further between the brothers as time went on. Harry even alleged that William got physical with him during another fight, which began when William referred to Meghan as “rude” and “abrasive.” Things have gotten so bad, that William and Harry are not even on speaking terms. During his 60 Minutes interview on Jan. 8, Harry admitted that he hadn’t spoken to his brother in a while, and said that they’re not even texting at this time. “I look forward to us being able to find peace,” he said. The two were last together at the Queen’s funeral in September.