Prince Harry Says King Charles III Joked About Not Being His ‘Real Father’ In New Book

In one of the many bombshell admissions in his book 'Spare,' Prince Harry reveals his dad made reference to rumors about his father being Major James Hewitt.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
January 5, 2023 6:23PM EST
View gallery
FILE - In this Sept. 16, 1987 file photo, Britain's Prince Harry waves to photographers whilst holding a 'Thomas The Tank Engine' bag on his first day at a kindergarten in Notting Hill, West London. Britain's Prince Harry has recorded a special message to celebrate the 75th anniversary of Thomas The Tank Engine, introducing a new program called 'Thomas And Friends: The Royal Engine' that includes the Queen Elizabeth II and his father Prince Charles as animated characters which will be screened in the US on Netflix on 1 May, 2020 and in the UK on Channel 5 Milkshake at 9:05am on 2 May, 2020. (AP Photo/Martin Cleaver, File)
The Princess of Wales holds son Prince Harry while royal families posed for photographers at the Royal Palace, Majorca, Spain on Sunday, August 9, 1987. Prince Charles and Princess Diana with their two children William and Henry are spending a week’s vacation on the island as guests of King Juan Carlos and his family. (AP Photo/John Redman)
Image Credit: Shutterstock

King Charles once made a joke about youngest son Prince Harry’s paternity based on rumors that persisted for years in tabloid media. Harry made the shocking admission in his upcoming book Spare, referencing one of his “mummy” Princess Diana‘s “former lovers” Major James Hewitt, which Hewitt documented in his own book.

“Pa liked telling stories, and this was one of the best in his repertoire. He’d always end with a burst of philosophizing: If this mental patient could be so thoroughly convinced of his identity, no less than Pa, it raised some very Big Questions indeed,” Harry, now 38, began as he explained how the hurtful joke came up. “Who could say which of us was sane? Who could be sure they weren’t the mental patient, hopelessly deluded, humored by friends and family? Who knows if I’m really the Prince of Wales? Who knows if I’m even your real father? Maybe your real father is in Broadmoor, darling boy!” Charles allegedly said per the memoir, which is released on January 10, 2023 around the globe.

King Charles III and younger son Prince Harry are seen at an event. (Shutterstock)

Harry admitted to being confused by the joke, adding that he believed it was a “remarkably unfunny joke” in the excerpt. “He’d laugh and laugh, though it was a remarkably unfunny joke, given the rumor circulating just then that my actual father was one of Mummy’s former lovers: Major James Hewitt,” he then wrote. Notably, Hewitt says his affair with Diana lasted four years from 1986 to 1990 — however, Harry is born in 1984, two years before the relationship allegedly began with the late Princess of Wales. Media would often compare photos of Hewitt to Harry side-by-side, as the two have an uncanny resemblance down to the bright red hair.

“One cause of this rumor was Major Hewitt’s flaming ginger hair, but another cause was sadism. Tabloid readers were delighted by the idea that the younger child of Prince Charles wasn’t the child of Prince Charles,” Harry then wrote.

King Charles — then the Prince of Wales — is seen in the ’90s with his son Prince Harry. (Shutterstock)

Harry, however, doubled down on the belief that his mother and James didn’t meet until after he was born. “They couldn’t get enough of this ‘joke,’ for some reason. Maybe it made them feel better about their lives that a young prince’s life was laugh-able. Never mind that my mother didn’t meet Major Hewitt until long after I was born,” he also said in Spare.

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad