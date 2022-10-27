‘The Crown’ Begins To Recreate The Moments Before Princess Diana’s Tragic Car Crash: First Photos

'The Crown' has started to chronicle the devastating death of Princess Diana. The show was seen filming the lead-up to the car crash scenes for the upcoming sixth and final season.

October 27, 2022 8:56AM EDT
The Crown
Palma de Mallorca, SPAIN - *EXCLUSIVE* - **PICTURES TAKEN ON 10/11/2022** Australian actress Elizabeth Debicki and co-star Khalid Abdalla are pictured on a yacht filming scenes for the upcoming new Netflix season of 'The Crown' in Palma de Mallorca. Pictured: Elizabeth Debicki BACKGRID USA 13 OCTOBER 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Splash News / Afonso Vega / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Photographers chase Lady Diana's car in a scene of Netflix's The Crown Season 6 in the tunnel near the Pont de l'Alma where Lady Diana Spencer and Dody Al-Fayed, died in a car accident while fleeing paparazzi in August 1997. Season five's synopsis, which focuses on the 1990s and the many dramas that struck the Windsors during that decade, the finale should be focused on the tragic death of Lady Diana. Paris, France, October 25, 2022. Photo by ABACAPRESS.COM Pictured: GV,General View Ref: SPL5497497 251022 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com United Arab Emirates Rights, Australia Rights, Bahrain Rights, Canada Rights, Greece Rights, India Rights, Israel Rights, South Korea Rights, New Zealand Rights, Qatar Rights, Saudi Arabia Rights, Singapore Rights, Thailand Rights, Taiwan Rights, United Kingdom Rights, United States of America Rights
Image Credit: AbacaPress / SplashNews

With The Crown moving further into the 1990s, coverage of Princess Diana’s death was inevitable. On October 25, the Netflix series was spotted filming near the Pont de l’Alma in Paris where Princess Diana and Dodi Al-Fayed died in a car accident while fleeing paparazzi on August 31, 1997.

The Crown
‘The Crown’ films the moments before Princess Diana’s tragic car crash. (AbacaPress / SplashNews)

In the photos, you can see photographers chasing the car. Elizabeth Debicki‘s Princess Diana can be seen in the backseat of the vehicle. Khalid Abdalla, who plays Dodi in the Netflix series, is likely sitting next to her.

Filming of the car crash that led to her death comes just as Netflix was reportedly “on edge” to recreate the tragedy for season 6, according to Deadline. Most of the scenes will be shot over the course of two weeks.

The Crown
The paparazzi chase Princess Diana in the moments before her death. (AbacaPress / SplashNews)

“We’ve been dreading getting to this point. The countdown is two weeks and while we’re calmly carrying on it’s fair to acknowledge that there’s a certain anxiety; a palpable sense of being slightly on edge. I mean, there’s bombshell sensitivity surrounding this one,” a production source told Deadline.

The Crown will not film the car crash itself. The show will chronicle the events before and after the crash. “It’s the run-up: the car leaving The Ritz after midnight with paparazzi in pursuit and then the aftermath with the British Ambassador to France swinging into action with the Foreign Office and then the subsequent constitutional aftermath,” the source added.

Princess Diana, Dodi, and Henri Paul, their driver, were all killed in the Paris car crash. Dodi and Henri were killed on impact, while Diana died at the hospital hours later. Diana’s bodyguard, Trevor Rees-Jones, survived the crash. Princess Diana’s death shocked the world and millions mourned the loss of the Princess of Wales, who was just 36 when she died. Her televised funeral was watched by over 2 billion people.

Elizabeth Debicki
Elizabeth Debicki plays Princess Diana in ‘The Crown.’ (Keith Bernstein/Netflix)

The Crown season 5 will premiere November 9 on Netflix. The season will begin in 1992, the year Princess Diana and Prince Charles, now King Charles III, separated. Elizabeth will be taking over the role of Diana from Emma Corrin. Dominic West will step into the role of Charles. Season 5 will cover a chunk of the 1990s, a turbulent time for the royal family, before moving into the late 1990s and early 2000s for the sixth and final season.

