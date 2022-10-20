Elizabeth Debicki: 5 Things To Know About The Actress Playing Princess Diana In ‘The Crown’ Season 5

Elizabeth is playing Princess Diana in seasons 5 and 6.

Elizabeth made her film debut in 2011.

Elizabeth is from Australia.

The Crown is headed into the 1990s and will be making some major cast changes in the fifth season, which premieres on November 9. Elizabeth Debicki will be playing Princess Diana in season 5. The actress will play the late royal in the final years of her life.

You might be wondering, who is Elizabeth Debicki? The 32-year-old Australian actress has made a name for herself in complex and critically-acclaimed roles over the years. Here’s everything you need to know about the standout actress.

1. Elizabeth is taking over the role of Princess Diana in The Crown.

Elizabeth will make her Crown debut in season 5. She will play the iconic royal in the final two seasons of the Netflix series. The role was previously played by Emma Corrin, who won a Golden Globe for their performance.

Season 5 will begin in 1992, a tumultuous year for the royal family because of Charles and Diana’s separation. Elizabeth told EW that she is “so fortunate to have this huge time span of years in which to play the character. It’s my hope that people feel that there’s an enormous evolution in her as the season progresses. For me, it’s a journey into a human finding a part of themselves that is profoundly strong — there’s a piece that has survived so much and can flourish.”

2. Elizabeth’s breakout role was in The Great Gatsby.

Elizabeth starred as Jordan, Daisy Buchanan’s gossipy best friend, in Baz Luhrmann’s 2013 film The Great Gatsby. The film was only her second onscreen role. She made her film debut in the 2011 movie A Few Best Men. Elizabeth has also had notable roles in The Man From U.N.C.L.E., Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Tenet, and the miniseries The Night Manager.

3. Elizabeth is taller than Princess Diana.

Elizabeth stands at 6-foot-3. Princess Diana was also tall at 5-foot-10. King Charles III is the exact same height as Diana.

4. Elizabeth grew up in Australia.

Elizabeth was born in France but was raised mostly in Melbourne, Australia. Her parents were both ballet dancers. Elizabeth went on to earn a drama degree from the University of Melbourne’s Victorian College of the Arts.

5. Elizabeth doesn’t have any social media.

Elizabeth doesn’t have an Instagram or Twitter account. “It’s kind of a foreign world to me, Instagram,” the actress told The Guardian and added that she found it “very overwhelming.” She admitted that she had the app on her phone “for about a week, and it was like when you give your grandmother email or something, and she’s like, ‘Oh dear, what’s all this?’ I was like, ‘Oh my God, what is this whole world?’ But I can see why it is so addictive.”