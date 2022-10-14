‘The Crown’ Season 5: New Photos, The Release Date & Everything Else We Know So Far

The Crown is racing full-throttle in the 1990s, one of the most fraught times for the royal family. Just as Queen Elizabeth II was laid to rest, The Crown season 5 will make its highly-anticipated debut on November 9. New photos released on October 14 give us fresh glimpses of Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana while giving us first looks at Jonathan Pryce’s Prince Philip and more.

Season 5 will be similar to season 3 when it comes to the cast. The roles of the notable royal figures have been recast as the show moves forward. HollywoodLife has everything you need to know about season 5, including your questions about the cast, timeline, and more.

The Crown Season 5 Cast

The Crown will be getting a whole new cast for season 5. Imelda Staunton will be playing Queen Elizabeth II, taking over from Olivia Colman. “I’m following two extraordinary actresses, but I’m also following one extraordinary human being, which is the Queen. Because she’s so much in a lot of our lives and we know how she looks and how she sounds,” Imelda told This Morning. “Of course, I have to be like her as much as I can, but also I have to tell a story and a story of the day, whatever that is. Peter Morgan’s job is to do her backstage life, if you like – that’s where his writing comes in, and it’s so extraordinary.”

A message from Imelda Staunton, our new Queen Elizabeth. Season 5, coming November 2022. pic.twitter.com/OfpgrPGOXx — The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) September 25, 2021

In September 2021, The Crown’s official Twitter account posted a video from the set of the Netflix series. “Hopefully, I look calm, collected, and capable. My stomach, meanwhile, is doing somersaults,” Imelda said in the video. “On behalf of the cast and crew, we look forward to bringing you the next season of The Crown in November 2022.”

Elizabeth Debicki will be replacing Emma Corrin as Princess Diana. “It’s a dream role,” Elizabeth told The Mirror. “She is such a remarkable human being and she really does still live in the hearts of so many people. I’m overwhelmed, I’m terrified and I’m excited. I can’t wait to start.”

When she was cast in 2019, Elizabeth told Netflix, “Princess Diana’s spirit, her words, and her actions live in the hearts of so many. It is my true privilege and honour to be joining this masterful series, which has had me absolutely hooked from episode one.”

The Affair actor Dominic West will play Prince Charles, who is now King Charles III in the present day, in The Crown. Dominic’s son, Senan West, will make his acting debut as Prince William in season 5.

Lesley Manville will play Princess Margaret, while Jonathan Pryce will play Prince Philip. Olivia Williams will play Camilla Parker Bowles, taking over from Emerald Fennell. Jonny Lee Miller will play Sir John Major, who was elected British prime minister in 1990. Khalid Abdalla will play Diana’s boyfriend Dodi Fayed, who died alongside her in 1997, according to Variety. Salim Daw will play Dodi’s father.

James Murray is expected to play Prince Andrew after rumors of the series having difficulty in casting the role. “There is absolutely no struggle to cast any role for season 5 of The Crown and it is normal practice for productions to advertise in Spotlight,” a representative of The Crown told The Wrap in April 2021.

The Crown Season 5 Premiere Date

The Crown season 5 will premiere on November 9, 2022. The season is expected to have 10 episodes just like the previous 4 seasons.

The first season premiered on November 4, 2016. Season 2 followed in December 2017. There was a two-year gap between season 2 and season 3, which is when Claire Foy passed the Queen Elizabeth II role to Olivia. Season 3 premiered on November 17, 2019, with season 4 premiering on November 15, 2020. There’s been almost a two-year gap between seasons 4 and 5, similar to seasons 2 and 3.

What’s The Timeline For Season 5?

The exact timeline for season 5 has not been revealed yet. Season 4 ends in 1990. With Elizabeth playing the Princess of Wales for seasons 5 and 6, that would most likely mean season 5 would end before Diana’s tragic death in August 1997.

The early 1990s were an incredibly tumultuous time for the royals. Princess Diana and Prince Charles separated and eventually divorced, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson divorced, Princess Anne divorced Mark Phillips, and Windsor Castle was badly damaged by fire. Queen Elizabeth II notably called the year 1992 an “annus horribilis,” which is the Latin term for “horrible year.”

The exclusive teaser that was revealed during the TUDUM event on September 24 teased that the show will cover all the tense back-and-forth war between Diana and Charles leading up to their divorce. It appears that Princess Diana’s infamous BBC Panorama interview in 1995 will be part of the storyline.

Will There Be The Crown Season 6?

Yes, there will be a season 6! There’s been some bounce back between whether or not the show would end with season 5 or season 6, but Netflix confirmed once and for all in July 2020 that season 6 would be the final season.

News from the palace: we can confirm there will be a sixth (and final) season of @TheCrownNetflix, in addition to the previously announced five! — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) July 9, 2020

“News from the palace: we can confirm there will be a sixth (and final) season of @TheCrownNetflix, in addition to the previously announced five!” the announcement read.

“As we started to discuss the storylines for series 5, it soon became clear that in order to do justice to the richness and complexity of the story we should go back to the original plan and do six seasons,” creator Peter Morgan said in a statement. “To be clear, series 6 will not bring us any closer to present-day — it will simply enable us to cover the same period in greater detail.”

Season 6 is currently filming. The season will cover the late 1990s and early 2000s. Prince William and Prince Harry will take center stage. Prince William will be played by 16-year-old Rufus Kampa and 21-year-old Ed McVey in season 6. Newcomer Meg Bellamy will play Kate Middleton.