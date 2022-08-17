Princess Diana Allegedly Predicted Her Fatal Car Crash In A Never-Before-Seen Note

Princess Diana predicted she’d die in the Paris car crash that took her life, according to a report from the Daily Beast. The late royal member, who died at age 36 from the crash in 1997, allegedly had a meeting with her personal legal advisor, Victor Mischon, to “tell him about something that was on her mind” in 1995, and he took notes from the conversation in what later became known as the “Mischon Note.” During the meeting, Diana allegedly mentioned that “reliable sources,” who she wouldn’t name, told her that “a car accident might be staged” and she would “either end up dead or seriously injured.”

The wild revelation will be discussed in detail in the upcoming Discovery+ docuseries, The Diana Investigations, which premieres on Aug. 18. The series (see trailer below) takes an in-depth look at the shocking crash, which also took the lives of Diana’s partner, Dodi Al-Fayed and her driver, Henri Paul, and the aftermath. Their deaths happened after Henri slammed their Mercedes into a pillar at 65 mph in Paris’ Pont de l’Alma tunnel while trying to escape paparazzi on motorcycles behind them.

Experts in the docuseries allege that Mischon gave the note from his meeting with Diana to the London’s Metropolitan Police commissioner, Sir Paul Condon, at the time of the accident. The public didn’t become aware of the note until after Condon’s successor, John Stevens, took over since Condon allegedly locked it in a safe. “When the coroner announced his inquest, I made sure that letter was immediately given to the royal coroner, who at that time was Michael Burgess and then subsequently became Lord Justice Scott Baker,” Lord Stevens told Daily Beast.

“I saw Lord Mishcon about a month before he died, in about the spring of 2005, and he held course to the fact that he thought [Diana] was paranoid, and he hadn’t held much credence to [the note],” he added.

The note that the highly-anticipated docuseries reveals is actually one of two alleged pieces of writing in which Diana predicted the future crash. The second was a letter allegedly written by her in 1996, after her divorce from Prince Charles, and included similar information. Diana’s butler, Paul Burrell, published it in his book, A Royal Duty, which was published in 2003.