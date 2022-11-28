Meghan Markle Keeps A Low-Profile While Preparing Thanksgiving Meals For The Homeless: Photo

Meghan Markle made sure that others would have a warm meal on Thanksgiving. The Duchess of Sussex, 41, appeared in a photo posted to the Archewell Foundation website. In the picture, Meghan sports a light green crewneck sweatshirt while she prepares a pumpkin pie for those at the Downtown Women’s Center in Los Angeles. Meghan tucked her hair back into a black cap as she worked alongside other members of the Archewell Foundation Team. Meghan’s casual look was complete with a protective facemask and gloves, which gave her a low-profile and also helped curtail the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to the photo, the Archewell website offered some context for the image. “Earlier this week, the Archewell Foundation Team helped prepare a Thanksgiving lunch for over 300 Downtown Women’s Center (DWC) residents in Los Angeles,” the website wrote. “DWC provides a wide array of resources to decrease barriers and end homelessness for all women, including female veterans and their families, women with severe physical and mental health concerns, and survivors of domestic violence.”

The Thanksgiving post came days after Meghan and Prince Harry, 38, met up with poet Amanda Gorman, who is known for being the US’s youngest poet laureate and for delivering a powerful poem at President Joe Biden‘s 2021 inauguration. Meghan had Amanda, 24, as a guest on her podcast, Archetypes, and Gorman captured the moment in a photo of her alongside Harry and Meghan. “Beyond thrilled to have had the honor of speaking with The Duchess on her podcast, Archetypes, where I spoke on the power that women possess as changemakers. Thank you so much for having me!” she captioned the Nov. 23 post.

In another instance of Meghan’s humanitarian efforts, she made a rare public appearance at Spotify’s headquarters in Los Angeles for a private event for Women@Spotify, a women resource group for Spotify employees. During the appearance, Meghan gave a speech about the Iranian women and girls currently fighting for their rights in their country. “As an Iranian woman who fled her home country in pursuit of these very freedoms, I could not have been more grateful for how [Meghan] chooses, again and again, to advocate for women around the world,” wrote Archewell president Mandana Dayani, who attended the event with Meghan.

“I am so grateful to work with incredible women like Meghan and my fellow Iranian colleague and friend, Ashley Momtaheni, as we continue to highlight the bravery and courage of the women and young girls on the frontlines of one of the most important feminist movements of our lives,” added Dayani.