Prince George, 9, & Princess Charlotte, 7, Look So Grown Up On Royal Trip To Lapland

Prince George and Princess Charlotte are looking so grown up! The future King of England, 9, and his younger sister, 7, were seen with dad Prince William and mom Kate Middleton, and little brother Prince Louis, 4, on a Christmas Day outing to Lapland, UK during their annual holiday at Sandringham. They were all elegantly dressed in wool coats for the cool weather, with Charlotte in festive red and George in blue — just like his dad! Meanwhile, Kate embraced the holiday with a modern twist as she went with an olive green shade.

The family also made a visit to a festive Christmas attraction alongside their nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo. Per reports and social media, the theme park has plenty for kids and families — including a magical forest, reindeer, a toy store and more.

The casual, non-official outing saw a more dressed down Kate than the public is used to in recent years. The Princess of Wales, 40, was chic in a navy blue beanie, turtleneck and wrap coat, along with a casual Chelsea style boot in brown leather. William, also 40, echoed her laid back vibe with jeans and a cozy jacket, as well as a green hat. Notably, William was also seen carrying a third stuffed animal — perhaps for 4-year-old Louis that didn’t appear to be present. Both Prince George and Princess Charlotte were seen with new stuffed animals after a visit to the toy shop — choosing Lepi the Snow Leopard.

In a rare public address, Kate paid tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II ahead of the holiday season. “This year’s service is dedicated to Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and to all those who are sadly no longer with us. While Christmas will feel very different this year, we can still remember the memories and traditions we shared,” she said at the Royal Carols: Together at Christmas event. “Take time to slow down and celebrate with family and friends all the wonderful things that make Christmas so special…Her Majesty leaves with us an incredible legacy and one that has deeply inspired many of us,” she added, thanking those for their public service.