Meghan Markle Wants Prince Harry To Stay Close To Royals Despite Drama- ‘ He Loves His Family’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have left their royal duties behind but that doesn’t mean they plan to turn their backs on the royal family.

Meghan Markle, 38, and Prince Harry, 35, recently returned to Canada after a whirlwind trip to England where they completed their final engagements as working members of the royal family. The couple chose to leave their baby Archie Harrison, 10 mos., in Canada due to concerns over the growing global health pandemic. But, a source close to the couple told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that as soon as it’s safe to travel they plan to bring their son back to the U.K. for a visit with his great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

“Meghan wants Harry to remain close to his family,” the source told HL, “there’s no question about that. It’s been a tough time but at the end of the day he still loves his family and that won’t change and hasn’t changed. He has always been close to his grandmother and he very much wants her to have time with Archie, he loves seeing them together. It was sad they couldn’t bring Archie over on their trip but it was the sensible choice and everyone understood. They do want to go back as soon as they can to remedy that though. They would love to take Archie back in the summer and spend time with her at Balmoral. Right now they can’t make any real plans though, things are too uncertain. But when they can safely take Archie back for a visit they will.”

Although Archie was noticeably absent from their recent trip to the U.K., Meghan did give an update on her growing baby boy. On March 5 when she and Harry attended the Endeavour Fund Awards in London she chatted with a fellow guest and when asked about her son she reportedly said, “he’s into everything.”

The charity event marked the couple’s first joint appearance since announcing the decision to step back from royal duties, and Harry thanked the guests for their support during his speech, saying, “Meghan and I are so happy to be back here with you.” He added, “A lot of you tonight have told me you have my back, well I’m also here to tell you, I’ve always got yours.” The couple arrived at the event during a downpour, but still managed to look picture perfect as they walked under a huge umbrella.